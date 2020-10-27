UCL: From Juventus vs Barcelona to other matches - When and where to watch Champions League matches?

Action in the UEFA Champions League (UCL) 2020-21 will continue on Tuesday and Wednesday with some high-profile matches lined up for the footballing world to feast upon. The likes of Bayern Munich, Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Juventus, Real Madrid, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester United among many others will be in action in what will be the game week 2 of UCL 2020-21.

While the biggest match which is being talked about in the build-up to UCL 2020-21 – Juventus vs Barcelona – is set to be played, fans will miss the epic face-off between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo as the latter is yet to test negative for COVID-19.

However, the Champions League is known as a tournament where European football peaks and the same is expected on Tuesday and Wednesday.

UEFA Champions League fixtures on Tuesday and Wednesday (kick-offs 2000GMT unless stated): When and where to watch

Tuesday

Group A

At Moscow: Lokomotiv Moscow (RUS) v Bayern Munich (GER) (1755)

At Madrid: Atletico Madrid (ESP) v Salzburg (AUT)

Group B

At Kiev: Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR) v Inter Milan (ITA) (1755)

At Moenchengladbach: Borussia Moenchengladbach (GER) v Real Madrid (ESP)

Group C

At Porto: Porto (POR) v Olympiakos (GRE)

At Marseille: Marseille (FRA) v Manchester City (ENG)

Group D

At Bergamo: Atalanta (ITA) v Ajax (NED)

At Liverpool: Liverpool (ENG) v Midtjylland (DEN)

Wednesday

Group E

At Krasnodar: Krasnodar (RUS) v Chelsea (ENG) (1755)

At Seville: Sevilla (ESP) v Rennes (FRA)

Group F

At Bruges: Club Brugge (BEL) v Lazio (ITA)

At Dortmund: Borussia Dortmund (GER) v Zenit Saint-Petersburg (RUS)

Group G

At Budapest: Ferencvaros (HUN) v Dynamo Kiev (UKR)

At Turin: Juventus (ITA) v Barcelona (ESP)

Group H

At Istanbul: Istanbul Basaksehir (TUR) v Paris Saint-Germain (FRA) (1755)

At Manchester: Manchester United (ENG) v RB Leipzig (GER)

Where can you watch and live stream UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Group Stage matches?

Sony TEN network is the official broadcaster of the UEFA Champions League. Fans can watch the group stage of the European Championship on the Sony TEN1 and Sony TEN2 both on SD and HD. Live matches can be live-streamed on the Sony LIV app.