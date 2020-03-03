Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder III to be held later this year, says Fury's promoter

According to Tyson Fury's promoter Frank Warren, Deontay Wilder and Fury are set to meet each other for the third time later this year.

Warren on Monday said: "He's invoked the rematch clause so that is what we are working towards,".

"It's contracted to take place in the States. That is in the contract and set in stone unless anyone agrees differently. But at the moment it is due to take place in the US. It will take place by the end of June, early July—no later than that."

The first match between both heavyweights was held in 2018 which ended in a controversial draw.

Both fought a second match on Saturday where Tyson Fury had a dominating bout with Wilder where Deontay threw in the towel in the seventh round.

Deontay Wilder blamed his costume for the loss. According to Wilder, "Fury didn't hurt me at all, but the simple fact is that my uniform was way too heavy for me,".

Wilder said: "I didn't have no legs from the beginning of the fight - in the third round, my legs were just shot all the way through,".

"I was only able to put it on the night before but I didn't think it was going to be that heavy," added Wilder.

After the bout Wilder was taken to the hospital, he rubbished all the speculations regarding the injuries (a concussion, broken eardrum or broken jaw) after the match. He said that he got stitches on the cut in his ear.

Deontay criticised assistant coach Mark Breland for throwing in the towel to stop the match. He said there was no reason to be emotional and he had five rounds left and he was very well in the game.

The American boxer will eye redemption against Fury to win the title in the third fight.