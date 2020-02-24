Tyson Fury defeats Deontay Wilder in title rematch

Fury's advantage

Fury used his reach advantage to continually beat Wilder to the punch. He took total control in the third where he landed a right hand to Wilder's left ear to drop him to the canvas.

Wilder never regained his legs or footing after that, wobbling through the rest of the match.

Fury again dropped Wilder in the fifth with a body punch and then caught him in the corner with a flurry of punches in the seventh where it ended.

(Photograph:Reuters)