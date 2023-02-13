ugc_banner

Twitter reacts to India's big win over Pakistan in Women's T20 WC, captain Harmanpreet lauds Jemimah Rodrigues

Cape Town, South AfricaEdited By: Gautam SodhiUpdated: Feb 13, 2023, 11:39 AM IST

Photograph:(AFP)

Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Jay Shah, Ravichandran Ashwin are among the current and former cricketers who have congratulated the Indian women's team for winning their clash against Pakistan in Cape Town. 

The Indian women’s cricket team started their 2023 T20 World Cup campaign on a high by beating arch-rivals Pakistan by seven wickets at Newlands in Cape Town on Sunday. Jemimah Rodrigues starred with the bat scoring an unbeaten 53 while Under-19 T20 WC winner Richa Gosh also contributed with a quickfire 31 off 20 balls. Following India’s famous win, several cricket stars and former players including Virender Sehwag and Sachin Tendulkar among others tweeted and congratulated the women’s team. Let’s have a look at some of the best tweets –

Indian team on right track but some work needs to be done – Harmanpreet

India’s star captain Harmanpreet Kaur lauded the young guns in Jemimah Rodrigues and Richa Gosh – both of whom played sensationally as the women’s team chased down 150 inside the final over.

"Pakistan batted well but end of the day we wanted to win the game," captain Harmanpreet said at the post-match presentation.

"Jemimah and Richa batted really well. All the players are keen to do well for the team. Whoever is getting an opportunity is pushing themselves. Good sign for us. Every match is important, no matter the opponent, but obviously Pakistan is a big game. We will love to have some time in the nets. We want to work on a few things," she added.

Meanwhile, batting first after winning the toss, Pakistan didn’t get off to a great start but made up for it in the end all thanks to an unbeaten 68 from the captain Bismah Maroof. She was well accompanied by Ayesha Naseem, who scored 43 and helped Pakistan put up their highest total in T20 World Cup history.

India’s chase was right on the track with Shafali Verma providing the perfect start in absence of Smriti Mandhana. Harmanpreet also contributed later on with 16, but the fate of the game was decided by two future superstars who held their nerves and completed a chase with utter ease.

Placed in group B, India’s next challenge will be the Windies team against whom they will take the field on Wednesday, February 15th at Newlands in Cape Town.

