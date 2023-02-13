Twitter reacts to India's big win over Pakistan in Women's T20 WC, captain Harmanpreet lauds Jemimah Rodrigues

The Indian women’s cricket team started their 2023 T20 World Cup campaign on a high by beating arch-rivals Pakistan by seven wickets at Newlands in Cape Town on Sunday. Jemimah Rodrigues starred with the bat scoring an unbeaten 53 while Under-19 T20 WC winner Richa Gosh also contributed with a quickfire 31 off 20 balls. Following India’s famous win, several cricket stars and former players including Virender Sehwag and Sachin Tendulkar among others tweeted and congratulated the women’s team. Let’s have a look at some of the best tweets –

Chak De Fatte !



Super excited as always to see India beat Pakistan in a World Cup.

And the Girls doing it in style is icing on the cake.

Richa Ghosh turned it around in style and Jemimah was brilliant. Great win girls @BCCIWomen #INDvsPAK pic.twitter.com/hLhzJRxKZH — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) February 12, 2023 ×

WHAT A WIN !

The second highest successful tun chase in Women’s #T20WorldCup history.

Jemimah Rodrigues and Richa Ghosh were extra special in a thrilling run chase. Great start to the tournament, best wishes @BCCIWomen #INDvsPAK pic.twitter.com/wG0Aq4xr4N — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) February 12, 2023 ×

(1/2)What a win from our women's team against Pakistan in a high pressure game and a tough run chase. pic.twitter.com/W98jFZhNUf — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) February 12, 2023 ×

Hats off to the valiant @BCCIWomen #TeamIndia who battled it out & emerged victorious against Pakistan in the #T20WorldCup2023 !🇮🇳



This win is not just a triumph for the team, but for every Indian woman who dared to dream & chase their passions.



Congratulations #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/N0iNYjbvLQ — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) February 12, 2023 ×

Watched the game with Anjali & Arjun and we thoroughly enjoyed cheering for our Indian Women’s team.



A good start by Shafali, Jemimah paced her innings beautifully along with a good burst from Richa towards the end.



Wonderful to see India win AGAIN! 🇮🇳🏏💙#INDvsPAK pic.twitter.com/ruF3LKrXAw — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) February 12, 2023 ×

Well Played India! 🇮🇳



Great example of using the crease and playing the fields by @JemiRodrigues.



And @13richaghosh seems to keep getting better with every game.#WomensT20WorldCup #INDvsPAK pic.twitter.com/p9VOgSAce6 — DK (@DineshKarthik) February 12, 2023 ×

High quality run chase this from @BCCIWomen 🔥🔥. Jemima and Richa were fantastic, but what stuck out was how calm the dressing room was when we needed 40 from 4 overs. #T20WorldCup2023 — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) February 12, 2023 ×

What a match! The energy and fighting spirit showcased by all the players was brilliant.

Congratulations #TeamIndia for an outstanding win.This has surely set the tone for a great tournament.

More power to you, girls! #INDvPAK #T20WorldCup @BCCIWomen pic.twitter.com/bifegXstz7 — Jay Shah (@JayShah) February 12, 2023 ×

Indian team on right track but some work needs to be done – Harmanpreet

India’s star captain Harmanpreet Kaur lauded the young guns in Jemimah Rodrigues and Richa Gosh – both of whom played sensationally as the women’s team chased down 150 inside the final over.

"Pakistan batted well but end of the day we wanted to win the game," captain Harmanpreet said at the post-match presentation.

"Jemimah and Richa batted really well. All the players are keen to do well for the team. Whoever is getting an opportunity is pushing themselves. Good sign for us. Every match is important, no matter the opponent, but obviously Pakistan is a big game. We will love to have some time in the nets. We want to work on a few things," she added.

Meanwhile, batting first after winning the toss, Pakistan didn’t get off to a great start but made up for it in the end all thanks to an unbeaten 68 from the captain Bismah Maroof. She was well accompanied by Ayesha Naseem, who scored 43 and helped Pakistan put up their highest total in T20 World Cup history.

India’s chase was right on the track with Shafali Verma providing the perfect start in absence of Smriti Mandhana. Harmanpreet also contributed later on with 16, but the fate of the game was decided by two future superstars who held their nerves and completed a chase with utter ease.