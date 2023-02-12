Jemimah Rodrigues' unbeaten 53 helps India beat Pakistan in their ICC Women's T20 World Cup opener

The Indian women’s cricket team began their T20 World Cup campaign with a thumping seven-wicket win over arch-rivals Pakistan at the Newlands in Cape Town on Sunday. A high-class unbeaten 53 from the young-gun Jemimah Rodrigues saw India cross the line without much hassle. Under-19 T20 WC winning captain Shafali Verma also contributed with the bat, scoring 33 while chasing.

Pakistan women’s team won the toss and elected to bat first. Javeria Khan departed early in the second over but that didn’t stop the pair of keeper-batter Muneeba Ali and captain Bismah Maroof to find gaps at will. As they looked comfortable out there, India chipped in with two quick wickets and applied breaks on the scoring rate. Until the first ten overs, the Indian bowlers looked in good control.

The game, however, changed in the next ten overs when Ayesha Naseem and Maroof began the rescue act. Both players put on the aggressive gear and went after the Indian bowlers. While Renuka Singh conceded 24 runs in her three-over spell, owing to some poor outfield catching and loose line and length, the experienced Deepti Sharma went for 39 in her quota of four overs.

For Pakistan, the skipper led from the front hitting her fifty (68*) while Ayesha Naseem chipped in with crucial 43 off 25 balls helping her team reach 149 for four in 20 overs – their highest total in ICC Women’s T20 World Cup.

India’s chase began well with the U19 World Cup winning captain Shafali Verma taking the onus on herself to provide a solid start. In absence of star opener Smriti Mandhana, Yashika Batra partnered Shafali and scored 17 off 20 balls. After her wicket, Jemimah Rodrigues joined Verma and both started minting boundaries.

After scoring an exciting 33, Shafali returned to the pavilion. Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur then entered the scene and made her presence felt immediately. Her composed cameo of 16 off 12 balls had India in the front seat. Rodrigues then played the anchor’s role and guided India to it’s first win in the 2023 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup over Pakistan by seven wickets.