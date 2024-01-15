Turkey court releases Israeli footballer jailed over Gaza war sign

A Turkish court on Monday released pending trial an Israeli footballer who was detained after displaying a message referring to the Israel-Hamas war during a first division match.

Sagiv Jehezkel, 28, held up a bandage on his wrist reading "100 days. 07/10" next to a Star of David when he celebrated scoring a goal for Antalyaspor against Trabzonspor on Sunday.

Turkish prosecutors launched a criminal investigation into Jehezkel's for alleged "incitement to hate", and his club tore up the forward's contract for "exhibiting behaviour that goes against our country's sensitivities".

Israel furiously condemned Jehezkel's detention, sending relations between the two regional powers to a new low.

"Turkey has become a dark dictatorship, working against humane values and sports values," Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz said. "I call on the international community and the international sports organisations to act against Turkey and against its political use of violence and threats against athletes."

An Israeli foreign ministry spokesman said Jehezkel would return to Israel later on Monday. Turkey's NTV television said Israel had sent a private plan to pick up the player and his family overnight.

The message on Jehezkel's bandage referred to the 100 days since the start of the Israel-Hamas war, which was marked on Sunday.

In testimony to the police, Jehezkel said he wanted to call attention to the hostages taken by Hamas and in no way intended to support the war.

"I am not a pro-war person," the private DHA news agency reported him as saying. "After all, there are also Israeli soldiers taken prisoner in Gaza. I am someone who believes that this 100-day period should end now. I want the war to end. That's why I showed the sign," he reportedly told the police.

On October 7, Hamas militants launched an attack in Israel, killing about 1,140 people and abducting around 250 others, 132 of whom remain in Gaza, according to Israeli officials.