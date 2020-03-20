Trying to create a team which will dominate world cricket: WV Raman on Indian Women team's future

Indian Women team's spirited performance in the recently concluded ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 made every Indian cricket fan proud. While Team India received high praise from the former cricketers and experts for their campaign in the showpiece event, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led outfit fell just short of lifting the coveted trophy as India were defeated by defending champions Australia Women in the summit clash at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground.

The credit behind the rich success of the Indian Women’s team has to go to former Indian cricketer and the head coach of the Women’s team, WV Raman, who took the baton forward at a time when controversies had started to mar women’s cricket. After India’s successful campaign in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, Raman has said that he is trying to create a team that will stick together and dominate world cricket.

ALSO READ: 'The need of the hour is to..' - Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma urge people to act together against COVID-19

Raman further said that the performance in the showpiece event has boosted everyone’s confidence in the dressing room and the players can now bank on the experience in crunch matches.

“I’m trying to create a team which will play together for 6-8 years and dominate world cricket. That’s what sets the Australian team apart. As a team, they have played quite a few finals together and that’s the reason why they dominated the World Cup,” Raman told a leading daily.

ALSO READ: Should MS Dhoni play in ICC T20 World Cup 2020? Sunil Gavaskar gives his take

“Their performance has given everyone a lot of confidence and has shown Indian cricket can be a dominant force in the women’s category as well. They are a young side and their performance was important to inspire girls, especially those who are on the threshold of deciding whether to take up women’s cricket as a profession,” he added.

The likes of Poonam Yadav, Deepti Sharma, Shafali Verma stood out in the Indian team as the girls left everyone stunned with their ability to turn a match single-handedly. While the experienced campaigners in Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet didn’t perform to the best of their ability, it didn’t let anyone in the team affect their respective performances.

