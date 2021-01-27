Transfer News: Real Madrid's Martin Odegaard joins Arsenal on loan

Real Madrid playmaker Martin Odegaard has been loaned to English club Arsenal until the end of the on-going season. The 22-year-old's signing comes after the departure of Mesut Ozil.

In January, Odegaard requested to leave Real Madrid due to lack of playtime in the season. The Norwegian player featured in just seven matches in La Liga and is yet to play for complete 90 minutes for Zidane's side.

Odegaard revealed the role Arteta played in his decision, telling the club's official website: "I spoke to him before coming here, of course. That was very important for me and he seems like a top manager and I liked his ideas, the way he sees football and also the way he is.

"He gave me a great feeling and that was important for me to come here. He was crucial.

"I think every time you go to a new place, you want to make sure that it feels good and that there is a plan. But I think everything here just seems good.

"I like the club and I always liked the way that the club wants to play. Everything about the club and now how the manager wants to play, I think it's a club that really suits me well. So I think it's a good match."

Odegaard will don number 11 jersey for the Gunners. The number was once worn by Marc Overmars, Robin van Persie, and Ozil, who later on switched to number 10.

The new signing might debut in the Saturday's Premier League clash against league-toppers Manchester United at the Emirates Stadium/

