TRA vs SUP, Women's T20 Challenge 2022 prediction today: Who will win Trailbrazers vs Supernovas match?

IPL 2022 has been a huge hit. While it is a day off in the 15th season before the action moves to the playoffs, the cricketing action continues as all eyes now shift to the Women's T20 Challenge 2022. The first game of the four-match tournament will see the defending champions Smriti Mandhana-led Trailbrazers take on the Harmanpreet Kaur's Supernovas.

As the BCCI is eyeing to start a full-fledged Women's T20 Challenge next year, all the players involved will be eager to make a mark in this edition and take the tournament to the next level. Thus, the opening game will be keenly followed by the cricket lovers.

Match prediction for Trailbrazers vs Supernovas clash: The match is set to be held at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. Recently, the venue has hosted several matches in the league stage of IPL 2022. Run-making is favourable in this ground and chasing hasn't been a big issue. At the start of the tournament, both skippers will surely to chase. Expect a 150-155 run affair with a tight finish on cards.

Squads:

Trailblazers: Smriti Mandhana(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Sabbhineni Meghana, Sharmin Akhter, Richa Ghosh(w), Hayley Matthews, Sophia Dunkley, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Salma Khatun, Renuka Singh, Arundhati Reddy, Priyanka Priyadarshini, Saika Ishaque, Shradda Bhau Pokharkar, Sujata Mallik

Supernovas: Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Muskan Malik, Priya Punia, Taniya Bhatia(w), Deandra Dottin, Harleen Deol, Pooja Vastrakar, Sune Luus, Sophie Ecclestone, Alana King, Ayushi soni, Mansi Joshi, Meghna Singh, Monica Patel, V Chandu, Rashi Kanojiya