Tottenham's Ryan Mason set to kick off his career as youngest manager in Premier League

Ryan Mason has been named the interim coach for Premier League club Tottenham Hotspurs after they sacked Jose Mourinho less than a week before the Carabao Cup final.

Former Tottenham player Mason retired from playing in 2018 after suffering a fractured skull, has been working with the club's academy.

At the age of 29 years and 313 days, Mason became the youngest manager in the Premier League history and has the opportunity to win the very first trophy for his team at an early stage.

"It's no secret I love this club. To spend 20 years of my 29 years involved, it's in my heart, my blood," he said.

"I've always felt a massive connection with the fans. I've always felt loved.

"I'll give my all to this group of players to win matches. I feel immense pride."

He will face his first match as the manager as Spurs host Southampton in the Premier League on Wednesday and meet Manchester City in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley on Sunday.

Chairman Daniel Levy said: "We have great belief in this squad of talented players. We have a cup final and six Premier League games ahead of us and we shall now focus all our energies on achieving a strong finish to the season."

Mason said: "We are taking it day by day. We are not sure about the weekend yet."