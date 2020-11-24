Tottenham Hotspur's Dele Alli flaunts jaw-dropping cricket skills - Watch

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli showed some breathtaking catching skills, thanks to an indoor intra-squad cricket match as he used his footballing skills to deflected a powerfully stuck shot to convert it into a sensational catch. The Premier League midfielder took to social media platform to post the video where Tottenham Hotspur players, including the likes of Gareth Bale and Joe Hart, were seen playing cricket.

In the video, the batsman hits the ball straight at Alli, who used his foot to deflect it straight up and completed the catch to leave everyone present awestruck. The video soon went viral on social media with International Cricket Council also posting it on Twitter.

"I think @joehartofficial was impressed with this one," wrote Dele Alli in the caption.

ALSO READ: Shikhar Dhawan gives sneak peek into Team India's new jersey

Fellow Englishman and Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling was in disagreement. "Nah," he wrote. However, Hart appreciated Alli’s skills as he wrote: "Changing the game Del Boy @dele genius," wrote.

ALSO READ: 'Completely unacceptable': Arsenal, Leeds condemn online abuse of Pepe, Alioski

ICC saw the humorous side of the video and advised Alli not to try the same with a real cricket ball as they were playing with a tennis ball. “An outrageous catch by England footballer @dele_official while playing cricket with his @SpursOfficial team-mates. We wouldn't advise trying that with a real cricket ball though,” ICC tweeted.

👀 An outrageous catch by England footballer @dele_official while playing cricket with his @SpursOfficial team-mates 🔥🔥🔥



We wouldn't advise trying that with a real cricket ball though 😂 pic.twitter.com/HTsp4pNiQH — ICC (@ICC) November 23, 2020 ×

Meanwhile, Tottenham Hotspur moved atop the Premier League 2020-21 points table on Sunday after defeating Manchester City 2-0. Spurs are eyeing their first top-flight English title in 60 years.

Liverpool are a close second with Chelsea at the third spot.