Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho calls himself 'The Experienced One' after several stints

Tottenham Hotspurs manager Jose Mourinho has said that the experience he gained due to his previous coaching stints with other clubs should be reflected in a new name for himself: 'The Experienced One'.

In 2004, Jose Mourinho called himself 'A Special One' when he entered the Premier League as a Chelsea manager. After a successful stint with the Blues, Jose went on to manage Inter Milan and Real Madrid followed by a second stint with Chelsea before taking over at Manchester United and then Spurs.

Asked how he would describe himself, Mourinho told Tencent Sports in an interview: "The 'Experienced One.' I am very experienced. Basically everything that happens to me in football now is deja vu, is something that has happened to me before.

"There are jobs that you need a special fitness condition like a football player. A 40-year-old does not have the same potential like a 20-or 30-year old, unless you're (AC Milan's Swedish striker) Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

"Coaching you just need your brain, an accumulation of experiences and knowledge can only make you better."

Tottenham are second in the Premier League with 17 points, one point behind Leicester City and five ahead of Saturday's visitors Manchester City who have a game in hand.