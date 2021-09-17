'Totally support the decision': PM Jacinda Ardern reacts as New Zealand tour of Pakistan abandoned

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern commented on the cancellation of NZ's tour of Pakistan as she said that she supports the decision that's been made and added that player safety has to be paramount.

"When I spoke with the Prime Minister of Pakistan I conveyed our thanks for taking care of the New Zealand Cricket team," Ardern said in a statement sent to Reuters.

"I know how disappointing it will be for everyone that the game hasn't gone ahead, but we totally support the decision that’s been made. Player safety has to be paramount."

New Zealand were supposed to play Pakistan on Friday (September 17) in the first of three ODIs in Rawalpindi, before moving to Lahore for a five-match T20 series.

However, New Zealand's cricket team abandoned their tour of Pakistan citing "security alert" as it has been understood that the team refused to travel to the stadium in Rawalpindi where they were due to play the first one-day international against Pakistan.

"Following an escalation in the New Zealand Government threat levels for Pakistan, and advice from NZC security advisors on the ground, it has been decided the BLACKCAPS will not continue with the tour," read the statement released on the official site of the New Zealand cricket team.

"Arrangements are now being made for the team's departure," the statement revealed further adding that New Zealand will not comment on the details of the security threat nor the updated arrangements for the departing squad.

NZC chief executive David White said it was simply not possible to continue with the tour given the advice he was receiving.

"I understand this will be a blow for the PCB, who have been wonderful hosts, but player safety is paramount and we believe this is the only responsible option."

The Black Caps have abandoned the tour of Pakistan following a security alert from the New Zealand government.



Pakistan Cricket Board's reaction

PCB said that New Zealand cricket officials had informed them that they were unilaterally suspending all their scheduled ODIs.

"PCB is willing to continue the scheduled matches. However, cricket lovers in Pakistan and around the world will be disappointed by this last minute withdrawal," PCB said in statement.