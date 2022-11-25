Tom Latham's 145*, Kane Williamson's 94* helps NZ beat India by seven wickets to win 1st ODI

After the three T20Is, the action moved to the three-match ODI series between India and hosts New Zealand. In the ODI series opener, held at Eden Park, Auckland, on Friday (November 25), the Black Caps rode on a splendid 145 not out from Tom Latham and captain Kane Williamson's steady 94 not out to chase down India's 306/7 and take a 1-0 lead.

Opting to bowl first, Williamson & Co. had to struggle to get past Shikhar Dhawan-Shubman Gill. The opening pair added an impressive 124-run first-wicket stand before Lockie Ferguson removed Gill for 50 whereas stand-in captain Shikhar Dhawan fell for a 77-ball 72 off Tim Southee. Shreyas Iyer then stitched a vital wicket with Sanju Samson (a run-a-ball 36) after Ferguson removed Rishabh Pant and Suryakumar Yadav by bowling some hard lengths on a small ground. Iyer-Samson's 94-run fifth-wicket partnership took India closer to the 300-run mark before Washington Sundar's rapid cameo (16-ball 37*) took India to 306/7. Iyer top-scored with a calculative 76-ball 80.

In the run-chase, NZ started well before Finn Allen, Devon Conway and Daryl Mitchell fell to leave hosts reeling at 88 for 3. Umran Malik, debuting in the format, impressed in his early overs before Latham took on every Indian bowler. India went with only five bowlers and paid the price after Latham-Willianson's partnership stretched further.

While the NZ skipper played a composed knock, Latham smashed Shardul Thakur, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal as the Kiwis chased down a par-score in Auckland. The duo stitched a record 221-run fourth-wicket stand to go past the finish line.

Highest partnerships for NZ vs India in ODIs

221*K Williamson - T Latham Auckland 2022

200 R Taylor - T Latham Mumbai WS 2017

190 R Taylor - S Styris Dambulla 2010

181 A Parore - K Rutherford Baroda 1994