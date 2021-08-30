Tokyo Paralympics: I was not able to sleep for two nights, says Sumit Antil after winning gold medal

Sumit Antil said that he is "very happy" with his performance as he won an elusive gold medal in the men's javelin throw F64 class at the ongoing Tokyo 2020 Paralympics and also created a world record.

On Monday (August 30), threw a new world record of 68.55m to win India's second gold medal of the day at Paralympics 2020.

However, Sumit said he wanted to touch the 70m mark. He added that he felt the pressure and was unable to sleep for two nights.

"I wanted to touch the 70m mark, but I am very happy with my performance. In one competition, I was able to break the World Record thrice. And I was also able to win the gold medal, I cannot express how I am feeling right now, I am just numb, to be honest," said Antil as quoted by ANI.

"This is my first Paralympics so the pressure was there on me, people had expectations from me. Pressure was there and hence I was not able to sleep for two nights. Yesterday, I did not sleep at all but I am very happy with my performance," said Sumit.

"I want to thank my family, SAI and PCI. I also want to thank the entire country for supporting me. My coaches also played a big role and I am grateful to him for guiding me," he added.

Sumit started off with a throw of 66.95m in his first attempt and created a world record, then again he threw another record of 68.08m in his second attempt and broke the one he created moments ago.

He went on to create another world record and held the top spot with his best throw of 68.55 in his fifth attempt.

Australia's Michal Burian won silver with a best throw of 66.29m, while Sri Lanka’s Dulan Kodithuwakku won bronze with a best attempt of 65.61m.

President of India Ram Nath Kovind congratulated Sumit for winning gold, he wrote, "Sumit Antil's historic performance in javelin throw at the #Paralympics is a moment of great pride for the country. Congratulations on winning the gold and setting a new world record. Every Indian is elated to hear the national anthem at the podium. You're a true champion!"

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi also wished him and wrote, "Our athletes continue to shine at the #Paralympics! The nation is proud of Sumit Antil’s record-breaking performance in the Paralympics.

Congratulations Sumit for winning the prestigious Gold medal. Wishing you all the best for the future."

