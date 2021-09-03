Tokyo Paralympics: Harvinder Singh creates history, wins bronze in recurve archery

Indian archer Harvinder Singh scripted history as he bagged a bronze medal at the ongoing Tokyo Paralympic Games 2020 on Friday (September 3) in the men's individual recurve.

This is a historic feat as Harvinder registered India's first-ever podium finish in archery at the Para Games.

Harvinder defeated South Korea's Kim Min Su 6-5 in a shoot-off to win India's third medal of the day at Tokyo 2020, taking India's tally to 13.

Earlier, United States of America's (USA) Kevin Mather defeated Harvinder by 6-4 in the semi-final.

Earlier in the day, Praveen Kumar clinched a silver medal in the men’s high jump T64 and para shooter Avani Lekhara won a bronze in the women’s 50m rifle 3-position SH1 while.

So far, India has won 13 medals at the Tokyo Paralympic Games — 2 gold, 6 silver and 5 bronze medals.

"I practised shoot off a lot. In my last practice, my coach asked me to train for it and I shot tens thrice. So I had the confidence. I did it again today and people are calling me shoot off masters. It feels really good," Harvinder Singh said after his win.

Harvinder Singh was off to a brilliant start as he aimed 10, 7, 9 in comparison to 9, 6, 9 of Kim to clinch the first set.

The South Korean archer came back brilliantly in the match as he scored 29 to clinch the second essay.

The momentum was again shifted towards Harvinder as he clinched the third set by 28-25.

Both archers shared the spoils in the fourth set, as the match went into the decider.

In the fifth set, Min Su Kim again showed his class to clinch the decider by 27-26 to force the shoot-off.

Playing his 3rd shoot off of the Tokyo Paralympics, Harvinder prevailed in a thriller as he aimed perfect 10 to find the podium finish. Going first, the Korean aimed an 8.

(Inputs from agencies)