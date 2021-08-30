Tokyo Paralympics: GOOSEBUMPS! India beams with pride as national anthem played after Avani Lekhara's gold - Watch

On Monday (August 30), Avani Lekhara scripted history as she became the first-ever Indian woman in Paralympics to win gold. The 19-year-old shooter, who was representing India in her first-ever Olympics, won the gold medal in 10m air-rifle standing SH1 final, with a score of 249.6 (new Paralympics record). In this way, she also equalled the world record and was lauded by the countrymen following her historic feat.

Avani took India's medal tally to four in the Tokyo Paralympics before the likes of Yogesh Kathuniya (silver in discus throw), javelin throwers Devendra Jhajaria (silver) and Sundar Singh Gurjar (bronze) added to the Indian contingent's tally (seven). Following Avani's feat, she ensured that India's national anthem was played on the podium as the country is beaming with pride on her historic gold. Here's the video of the national anthem being played, which will give goosebumps to many -

In Tokyo 2020, Neeraj Chopra's gold had also led to the national anthem being played in Olympics after 13 long years.

Avani qualified for the final finishing 7th in the qualification round with a total score of 621.7. After a slow start, the youngster gained momentum and staged a good recovery to storm into the finals of the showpiece event. She registered good scores of 104.9, 104.8 in her third and fourth attempt to be in the game before scoring 104.1 in the final round of qualification.

Post her resounding success, Avani has become the talk of the nation on Monday morning (August 30). PM Narendra Modi, too, congratulated the young athlete and wrote on Twitter, "Phenomenal performance by @avani lekhara! Congratulations on winning a hard-earned and well-deserved Gold, made possible due to your industrious nature and passion towards shooting. This is truly a special moment for Indian sports. Best wishes for your future endeavours."