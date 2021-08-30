Avani Lekhara creates history in 10m air-rifle standing SH1 final; first woman from India to win gold in Paralympics

It has been raining medals for Team India in the Tokyo Paralympics. While Sunday (August 29) brought in as many as three medals, two silver and one bronze, Monday (August 30) has started on an emphatic fashion with the 19-year-old Avani Lekhara winning India's first medal in shooting at the Tokyo Paralympics in the women’s 10m air rifle standing SH1 event. Lekhara won the gold medal with a total score of 249.6 (new Paralympic record) in the summit clash. In this way, she also ended up equalling the world record. For the unversed, this has now become India's fourth medal at the Tokyo Paralympic Games so far whereas Yogesh Kathuniya is also assured of a medal in his discus throw final.

Speaking of the youngster Avani, she qualified for the final finishing 7th in the qualification round with a total score of 621.7. Post a slow start, Avani staged a good recovery to storm into the finals of the showpiece event. She registered good scores of 104.9, 104.8 in her third and fourth attempt to be in the game before scoring 104.1 in the final round of qualification.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took to his official Twitter handle to congratulate and laud the youngster, who won gold in her debut Olympics. He wrote, "Phenomenal performance by @avani lekhara! Congratulations on winning a hard-earned and well-deserved Gold, made possible due to your industrious nature and passion towards shooting. This is truly a special moment for Indian sports. Best wishes for your future endeavours."

Records created by Avani -

First India woman to win Paralympics gold

First medal for India in shooting in Paralympics

Broke the para record

Equalled the world record

Earlier, the likes of Bhavina Patel, Vinod Kumar and Nishad Kumar had also secured medals for India on Sunday, when the country also celebrated the National Sports Day on Major Dhyan Chand's 116th birth anniversary.