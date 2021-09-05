Tokyo Paralympics declared closed: A summation of hope, courage and inspiration

Fireworks illuminated the sky during the closing ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games at the Olympic Stadium as the Games were declared closed on Sunday (September 5) by IPC chief Andrew Parsons.

Tokyo Paralympics emerged as a Games of hope, courage and inspiration. The IPC chief said the pandemic-delayed Games had "not just been historic, they have been fantastic".

"I don't want to do this, but the time has come for me to declare the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games closed," he said.

"During our carnival of sport, we have celebrated difference, exhibited the best of humanity, and shown unity in diversity. Our journey cannot end here."

The 13-day long event ended with a colourful event filled with harmonious music and stunning dance performances.

The unprecedented Paralympic Games was postponed for a year due to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and no fans were allowed during the events. However, a few thousand school children were allowed into some Paralympic venues, following necessary measures.

"There were many times when we thought these games could not happen," Parsons said. "There were many sleepless nights."

The closing ceremony was entitled "Harmonious Cacophony" and involved both able-bodied actors and others with disabilities. The theme was described by organisers as a "world inspired by the Paralympics, one where differences shine."

If we look at the medal tally, China finished on top of the medal table with 207, including 96 golds, followed by Britain, the United States and the Russian team.

The Tokyo Paralympics were held August 24 to September 5. The next edition of the Summer Olympics and Paralympics is scheduled for 2024 in Paris.