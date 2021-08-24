Tokyo Paralympics 2020: When and where to watch the opening ceremony in India

Tokyo Paralympic Games 2020 is scheduled to be held in Japan's capital between August 24 and September 5 and the opening ceremony of the event will take place on August 24. Tokyo Paralympics is all set to begin after a year-long delay due to ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Just like the Olympics, the event will be marked by strict virus rules.

For India, a total of 54 para-athletes from across nine sports disciplines will be participate as this is India's biggest ever contingent to Paralympic Games.

In the opening ceremony, five athletes are expected to take part from the Indian contingent: Mariyappan Thangavelu, discus thrower Vinod Kumar, javelin thrower Tek Chand and powerlifters Jaideep and Sakina Khatun.

Mariyappan, Rio 2016 Gold Medal winner, will be the flag bearer of India in the opening ceremony.

Gursharan Singh, India's Chef de Mission, Deputy Chef de Mission (CDM) Arhan Bagati, and coach of para-athletics team Satyanarayana are among the six Indian officials who will attend the opening ceremony.

During the opening ceremony, the Indian contingent will enter the stadium from gate number five.

Here are all the details you need to know about the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics Opening Ceremony - how to watch in India:

When (date) will the Tokyo Paralympics opening ceremony will take place?

Tokyo Paralympics opening ceremony 2021 will take place on August 24

When (time) will the Tokyo Paralympics opening ceremony will start?

Tokyo Paralympics opening ceremony 2021 will start at 4:30 pm IST.

What's the venue for the Tokyo Paralympics opening ceremony?

Tokyo Paralympics opening ceremony 2021 will be held in Tokyo's Olympic Stadium.

How to watch the Tokyo Paralympics on TV?

Doordarshan will also broadcast Tokyo Paralympics LIVE – Prasar Bharati’s Doordarshan will Broadcast & LIVE Stream the Tokyo Paralympics LIVE, Doordarshan will only live telecast the Indian events.