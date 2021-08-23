India at Tokyo Paralympics 2020: Events, date, complete schedule of Indian athletes

Indian powerlifting contingent for Tokyo Paralympics (Photo: PCI) Photograph:( ANI )
Know the date and events in which Indian athletes are participating at Tokyo Paralympics 2020:
Indian para-athletes are set to begin their Tokyo Paralympic Games 2020 campaign, which is scheduled to be held from August 24 till September 5.
India will be fielding its biggest ever contingent to Paralympic Games as a total of 54 para-athletes from across nine sports disciplines will aim for a podium finish.
ALSO READ | Tokyo Paralympics: Vinod Kumar, Tek Chand among 5 Indian athletes to attend opening ceremony
Among those in medal contention are, world No. 3 and world No. 2 in the javelin, Sumit Antil and Sandeep Chaudhary; Manish Narwal (10m air pistol), Singhraj (10m air pistol) and Avani Lekhara (10m air rifle, 50m air rifle) in shooting and Mariyappan Thangavelu in the high jump.
Thangavelu Mariyappan, Rio 2016 Gold Medal winner, will be the flag bearer of India in the opening ceremony.
#DidYouKnow?! A Total of 53 Athletes across 09 Sports Disciplines from India will be heading to the #Tokyo2020 @Paralympics! (24th Aug-5th Sep '21)— Paralympic India 🇮🇳 #Cheer4India 🏅 #Praise4Para (@ParalympicIndia) July 29, 2021
This is the Biggest-Ever contingent #India is sending to any #Paralympics till date!!#Praise4Para 🇮🇳#StrongerTogether #Cheer4India pic.twitter.com/hqxOn41Lps
Know the date and events in which Indian athletes are participating at Tokyo Paralympics 2020:
Table Tennis - Individual C3 - Sonalben Madhubhai Patel
Table Tennis - Individual C4 - Bhavina Hasmukhbhai Patel
Archery - Men's Recurve Individual Open - Harvinder Singh, Vivek Chikara
Archery - Men's Compound Individual Open - Rakesh Kumar, Shyam Sundar Swami
Archery - Women's Compound Individual Open - Jyoti Baliyan
Archery - Compound Mixed Team Open - Jyoti Baliyan & TBC
Powerlifting - Men’s 65kg - Jaideep Deswal
Powerlifting - Women’s 50kg - Sakina Khatun
Swimming - 200 Individual Medley SM7 - Suyash Jadhav
The women of #TeamIndia continue to inspire at #Tokyo2020 and infuse more & more enthusiasm in our para-athletes rearing to go for #Paralympics next! Congratulations! #chakde 🎉#Cheer4India #Praise4Para 🇮🇳 #IND #StrongerTogether #UnitedByEmotion pic.twitter.com/QfWjO96MuF— Paralympic India 🇮🇳 #Cheer4India 🏅 #Praise4Para (@ParalympicIndia) August 2, 2021
Athletics - Men's Javelin Throw F57 - Ranjeet Bhati
Athletics - Men's Discus Throw F52 - Vinod Kumar
Athletics - Men's High Jump T47 - Nishad Kumar, Ram Pal
Shooting - Men's R1 – 10 m air rifle standing SH1 - Swaroop Mahavir Unhalkar, Deepak Saini
Shooting - Women's R2 – 10 m air rifle SH1 - Avani Lekhara
Athletics - Men’s Discus Throw F56 - Yogesh Kathuniya
Athletics - Men’s Javelin Throw F46 - Sundar Singh Gurjar, Ajeet Singh, Devendra Jhajharia
Athletics - Men’s Javelin Throw F64 - Sumit Antil, Sandeep Choudhary
August 3, 2021
Shooting - Men's P1 – 10 m air pistol SH1 - Manish Narwal, Deepender Singh, Singhraj
Shooting - Women's P2 – 10 m air pistol SH1 - Rubina Francis
Athletics - Men’s High Jump T63 - Sharad Kumar, Mariyappan Thangavelu, Varun Singh Bhati
Athletics - Women’s 100m T13 - Simran
Athletics - Women’s Shot Put F34 - Bhagyashri Madavrao Jadhav
Badminton - Men’s Singles SL3 - Pramod Bhagat, Manoj Sarkar
Badminton - Women’s Singles SU5 - Palak Kohli
Badminton - Mixed Doubles SL3-SU5 - Pramod Bhagat & Palak Kohli
Athletics - Men’s Club Throw F51 - Dharambir Nain, Amit Kumar Saroha
Badminton - Men’s Singles SL4 - Suhas Lalinakere Yathiraj, Tarun Dhillon
Badminton - Men’s Singles SS6 - Krishna Nagar
Badminton - Women’s Singles SL4 - Parul Parmar
Badminton - Women’s Doubles SL3-SU5 - Parul Parmar & Palak Kohli
Para Canoeing - Women’s VL2 - Prachi Yadav
Shooting - Mixed P3 - 25 m pistol SH1 - Akash & Rahul Jakhar
Taekwondo - Women’s K44 -49kg - Aruna Tanwar
Athletics - Men’s Shot Put F35 - Arvind Malik
Tune into the @Paralympics #Tokyo2020 @ParalympicIndia's Inspiring Theme Song launched by Hon. Min @mib_india & @IndiaSports Sh @ianuragthakur & Hon. MoS @IndiaSports Sh Nisith Pramanik #Praise4Para #Cheer4India pic.twitter.com/14G3OBFEsG— Paralympic India 🇮🇳 #Cheer4India 🏅 #Praise4Para (@ParalympicIndia) August 3, 2021
Swimming - 50m Butterfly S7 - Suyash Jadhav, Niranjan Mukundan
Shooting - Men’s R7 - 50 m rifle 3 positions SH1 - Deepak Saini
Shooting - Women’s R8 – 50 m rifle 3 positions SH1 - Avani Lekhara
Athletics - Men’s High Jump T64 - Praveen Kumar
Athletics - Men’s Javelin Throw F54 - Tek Chand
Athletics - Men’s Shot Put F57 - Soman Rana
Athletics - Women’s Club Throw F51 - Ekta Bhyan, Kashish Lakra
Shooting - Mixed R3 – 10 m air rifle prone SH1 - Deepak Saini, Sidhartha Babu & Avani Lekhara
Shooting - Mixed P4 – 50 m pistol SH1 - Akash, Manish Narwal and Singhraj
Athletics - Men’s Javelin Throw F41 - Navdeep Singh
Shooting - Mixed R6 – 50 m rifle prone SH1 - Deepak Saini, Avani Lekhara and Sidhartha Babu