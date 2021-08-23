India at Tokyo Paralympics 2020: Events, date, complete schedule of Indian athletes

Indian para-athletes are set to begin their Tokyo Paralympic Games 2020 campaign, which is scheduled to be held from August 24 till September 5.

India will be fielding its biggest ever contingent to Paralympic Games as a total of 54 para-athletes from across nine sports disciplines will aim for a podium finish.

ALSO READ | Tokyo Paralympics: Vinod Kumar, Tek Chand among 5 Indian athletes to attend opening ceremony

Among those in medal contention are, world No. 3 and world No. 2 in the javelin, Sumit Antil and Sandeep Chaudhary; Manish Narwal (10m air pistol), Singhraj (10m air pistol) and Avani Lekhara (10m air rifle, 50m air rifle) in shooting and Mariyappan Thangavelu in the high jump.

Thangavelu Mariyappan, Rio 2016 Gold Medal winner, will be the flag bearer of India in the opening ceremony.

Know the date and events in which Indian athletes are participating at Tokyo Paralympics 2020:

August 25

Table Tennis - Individual C3 - Sonalben Madhubhai Patel

Table Tennis - Individual C4 - Bhavina Hasmukhbhai Patel

August 27

Archery - Men's Recurve Individual Open - Harvinder Singh, Vivek Chikara

Archery - Men's Compound Individual Open - Rakesh Kumar, Shyam Sundar Swami

Archery - Women's Compound Individual Open - Jyoti Baliyan

Archery - Compound Mixed Team Open - Jyoti Baliyan & TBC

Powerlifting - Men’s 65kg - Jaideep Deswal

Powerlifting - Women’s 50kg - Sakina Khatun

Swimming - 200 Individual Medley SM7 - Suyash Jadhav

August 28

Athletics - Men's Javelin Throw F57 - Ranjeet Bhati

August 29

Athletics - Men's Discus Throw F52 - Vinod Kumar

Athletics - Men's High Jump T47 - Nishad Kumar, Ram Pal

August 30

Shooting - Men's R1 – 10 m air rifle standing SH1 - Swaroop Mahavir Unhalkar, Deepak Saini

Shooting - Women's R2 – 10 m air rifle SH1 - Avani Lekhara

Athletics - Men’s Discus Throw F56 - Yogesh Kathuniya

Athletics - Men’s Javelin Throw F46 - Sundar Singh Gurjar, Ajeet Singh, Devendra Jhajharia

Athletics - Men’s Javelin Throw F64 - Sumit Antil, Sandeep Choudhary

August 31

Shooting - Men's P1 – 10 m air pistol SH1 - Manish Narwal, Deepender Singh, Singhraj

Shooting - Women's P2 – 10 m air pistol SH1 - Rubina Francis

Athletics - Men’s High Jump T63 - Sharad Kumar, Mariyappan Thangavelu, Varun Singh Bhati

Athletics - Women’s 100m T13 - Simran

Athletics - Women’s Shot Put F34 - Bhagyashri Madavrao Jadhav

September 1

Badminton - Men’s Singles SL3 - Pramod Bhagat, Manoj Sarkar

Badminton - Women’s Singles SU5 - Palak Kohli

Badminton - Mixed Doubles SL3-SU5 - Pramod Bhagat & Palak Kohli

Athletics - Men’s Club Throw F51 - Dharambir Nain, Amit Kumar Saroha

September 2

Badminton - Men’s Singles SL4 - Suhas Lalinakere Yathiraj, Tarun Dhillon

Badminton - Men’s Singles SS6 - Krishna Nagar

Badminton - Women’s Singles SL4 - Parul Parmar

Badminton - Women’s Doubles SL3-SU5 - Parul Parmar & Palak Kohli

Para Canoeing - Women’s VL2 - Prachi Yadav

Shooting - Mixed P3 - 25 m pistol SH1 - Akash & Rahul Jakhar

Taekwondo - Women’s K44 -49kg - Aruna Tanwar

Athletics - Men’s Shot Put F35 - Arvind Malik

September 3

Swimming - 50m Butterfly S7 - Suyash Jadhav, Niranjan Mukundan

Shooting - Men’s R7 - 50 m rifle 3 positions SH1 - Deepak Saini

Shooting - Women’s R8 – 50 m rifle 3 positions SH1 - Avani Lekhara

Athletics - Men’s High Jump T64 - Praveen Kumar

Athletics - Men’s Javelin Throw F54 - Tek Chand

Athletics - Men’s Shot Put F57 - Soman Rana

Athletics - Women’s Club Throw F51 - Ekta Bhyan, Kashish Lakra

September 4

Shooting - Mixed R3 – 10 m air rifle prone SH1 - Deepak Saini, Sidhartha Babu & Avani Lekhara

Shooting - Mixed P4 – 50 m pistol SH1 - Akash, Manish Narwal and Singhraj

Athletics - Men’s Javelin Throw F41 - Navdeep Singh

September 5

Shooting - Mixed R6 – 50 m rifle prone SH1 - Deepak Saini, Avani Lekhara and Sidhartha Babu