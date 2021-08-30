Tokyo Paralympics 2020: Devendra Jhajharia, Sundar Gurjar's historic throws which earned them medals - watch

On Monday (August 30), the Indian contingent has been on fire in the Tokyo Paralympics. While Sunday (August 29) brought in as many as three medals for Team India in the Paralympics, Monday morning bettered India's tally as four more medals were added.

Avani Lekhara, Yogesh Kathuniya, Devendra Jhajariya and Sundar Singh Gurjar added to India's tally with their respective historic performances. While 19-year-old Avani won gold in shooting, Yogesh earned silver in discus throw whereas javelin stars Devendra and Sundar Gurjar ended at the second and third spot, respectively, in the men's throw final.

The 40-year-old Devendra Jhajharia lived upto expectations and assured himself of yet another medal, i.e. silver, in the men's javelin throw - F46 final event with his best throw of 64.35. On the other hand, Sundar followed suit and won bronze with his best throw of 64.01. Here's the video of Devendra and Sundar's respective throws which won them laurels at Tokyo Paralympics and praises from all corners in India -

Following Devendra and Sundar's respective performances, PM Narendra Modi lauded the two and shared heartwarming messages for the two athletes.

For Devendra, PM Modi wrote, "Superb performance by @devjhajharia ! One of our most experienced athletes wins a Silver medal. Devendra has been making India continuously proud. Congratulations to him. Best of luck for his future endeavours. #Paralympics"

On the other hand, PM lauded Sundar and tweeted, "India is overjoyed by the Bronze medal won by @SundarSGurjar. He has shown remarkable courage and dedication. Congratulations to him. Wishing him the very best. #Paralympics."