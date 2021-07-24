Tokyo Olympics- 'Remember the name': Sporting icons congratulate Mirabai Chanu for silver medal win

Indian weightlifter Saikhom Mirabai Chanu gave India an ideal start to the Tokyo Olympics after clinching a silver medal in Weightlifting Women's 49kg category on Saturday (July 24).

ALSO READ: Tokyo Olympics 2020- From PV Sindhu to Deepika Kumari: Top Indian athletes to look out for!

She won the silver medal after lifting 202kg (87kgs in snatch + 115 kgs in clean and jerk). It was a historic feat for Chanu as her win came two decades after Indian trailblazer Karnam Malleswari became the first Indian woman to win an Olympic medal (Bronze) while competing at the 2000 Sydney Games in the women’s 69kg weight category.

Several sporting icons took to Twitter and congratulated the 26-year-old.

Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag took to Twitter and wrote: "Ghazab. Bhartiya Naari Sab par Bhaari. #MirabaiChanu , remember the name. Thank you for making us all proud @mirabai_chanu , and winning us a Silver at the Olympics. Many more to come. #Tokyo2020"

Ghazab.

Bhartiya Naari Sab par Bhaari.#MirabaiChanu , remember the name.

Thank you for making us all proud @mirabai_chanu , and winning us a Silver at the Olympics. Many more to come. #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/2KQwMvNuRz — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 24, 2021 ×

Sachin Tendulkar tweeted: "𝗠𝗜𝗥𝗔𝗕𝗔𝗜 𝗖𝗛𝗔𝗡𝗨!Second place medalClapping hands sign Woman lifting weights Absolutely amazing display of weightlifting. The way you have transformed yourself after your injury and clinched a historic silver for #TeamIndia is absolutely stupendous. You have made Flag of India very proud."

𝗠𝗜𝗥𝗔𝗕𝗔𝗜 𝗖𝗛𝗔𝗡𝗨!🥈👏🏻 🏋🏻‍♀️



Absolutely amazing display of weightlifting.



The way you have transformed yourself after your injury and clinched a historic silver for #TeamIndia is absolutely stupendous.



You have made 🇮🇳 very proud. #Tokyo2020 #Olympics pic.twitter.com/pacYIgQ7LK — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 24, 2021 ×

Indian football captain, Sunil Chettri, also reacted to Chanu's Olympics win and wrote: "You didn't just lift weights and pick a medal there, champion. You lifted a nation that needed to find joy and you did it with the widest smile. Take a bow @mirabai_chanu #TeamIndia #Tokyo2020"

You didn't just lift weights and pick a medal there, champion. You lifted a nation that needed to find joy and you did it with the widest smile. Take a bow @mirabai_chanu #TeamIndia #Tokyo2020 — Sunil Chhetri (@chetrisunil11) July 24, 2021 ×

Chanu lifted 84kg and 87kg successfully. She began with an 84kg lift in her first attempt in the snatch segment and went on to improve with an 87kg lift. However, she failed to lift 89kg as she was placed in the second spot. China's HOU Zhihu created an Olympic record as she lifted 94kg.