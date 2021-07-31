Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team qualifies for quarter-finals

Indian women's hockey team has qualified for the quarter-finals at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics after Great Britain defeated Ireland 2-0 in the last game of Pool A. As a result, the Indian women's team finished at the fourth spot in Pool A and hence progressed to the next round.

Earlier in the day, the India women's hockey team defeated South Africa 4-3 in their final Pool A game at the Oi Hockey Stadium South Pitch. Vandana Katariya (4th, 17th, 49th minutes) scored a hat-trick while young Neha Goyal (32nd) was the other goal-getter for India.

ALSO READ | Tokyo Olympics: PV Sindhu goes down fighting, loses to Tai Tzu-Ying in semis

Q4: 🇮🇪 0-2 🇬🇧@GBHockey take 3 points from this match and will play Spain in the 1/4 finals. But at the same time, today's result brings the @Tokyo2020 campaign of @irishhockey to an end.



Match info: https://t.co/JP2kzCDXzA#Tokyo2020 #Hockey #IRLvGBR — International Hockey Federation (@FIH_Hockey) July 31, 2021 ×

India vs South Africa match details:

The Rani Rampal-led Indian outfit gained a 1-0 lead in the first quarter as Vandana Katariya got her name on the scoring sheet. In the dying minutes of the first quarter, South Africa got the equaliser as Tarryn Glasby scored a goal, bringing the scoreline to 1-1 at the end of the first quarter.

In the second quarter, it was once again Katariya who scored the goal for India and Rampal’s side gained a 2-1 lead. However, just like the first quarter, South Africa registered the equaliser in the final moments of the second quarter as Erin Hunter scored the goal.

ALSO READ | Tokyo 2020: Vandana Kataria becomes first female from India to score hat-trick at Olympics

India restored its lead in the third quarter as Neha scored the goal. Frustrating the Indians, South Africa managed to get the equaliser once more as Glasby scored her second goal of the match. At the end of the third quarter, the scoreline read 3-3.

Katariya was once again the MVP as she registered her third goal of the match in the fourth quarter, giving India a 4-3 lead with 11 minutes still left to play. In the end, India managed to hang on and the side registered a 4-3 win with Katariya stealing the show with her hattrick.

(with inputs from agencies)