Tokyo 2020: Vandana Kataria becomes first female from India to score hat-trick at Olympics

After a forgettable start, the Indian women's hockey team has bounced back in the competition after securing a win against Ireland and South Africa. Rani Rampal & Co. defeated South Africa in a 4-3 thriller in a must-win match.

The credit for this thrilling win goes to Vandana Katariya, an Indian field hockey player who became the country's first female to score a hat-trick at Olympics.

Vandana Katariya played a crucial role since the start of the match. She scored the first two goals in the first quarter itself. However, South Africa gave a good fight to the Indians as they equalised 3-3.

But, with few minutes left into the match, Vandana Katariya scored her third goal and a most important one for India, keeping them in contention.

Kataria has been a crucial member of the women's team. She had won the player of the tournament award in the Asian Champion Trophy, 2018 wherein India won the silver medal. She was also the part of 2016 Rio Olympics.

India's fate now hangs on the result of the match between Great Britain and Ireland.

In their five Group Stage matches, India won two and lost three.

