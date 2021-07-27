Tokyo Olympics: Heartbreak for Satwik and Chirag as they crash out despite winning the last group match

Indian duo crashed out of the Olympic Quarterfinals Race even before they had stepped on the court for the third pool match.

Chinese Taipei pair of Lee Yang and Wang Chi-Lin has beaten World No. 1 Marcus Gideon and Kevin Sukamuljo of Indonesia which implied that it was inconceivable for the Indian pair to make it to the quarterfinals

According to the format of the Tokyo Olympics, in doubles, players are partitioned into four round-robin groups of four. The two positioned pairs sets in each group then move forward to the quarterfinals and Satwik and Chirag dominated two games and lost one game.

The World No. 3 pair from Chinese Taipei handed the Minions a loss in their clash today, only minutes before the Satwik-Chirag clash started against Ben Lane and Sean Vendy. Losing 18-21, 21-15, 17-21 to the Taipei pair, the Minions wound up pushing the Indian pair to the third spot as the World No. 3's took their place.

Subsequent to showing a vivacious presentation in their first match against World No. 3 Chinese Taipei pair at the Tokyo Olympics, World No. 10 Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty were beaten by The Minions in a straight-sets.

It was a heartbreak for Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty as the young duo bowed out of the Olympics in spite of winning their last Group 'A' game against British pair of Ben Lane and Sean Vendy 21-17, 21-19 in Tokyo on Tuesday.

This carries us to the tragic and disastrous end of the Men's Doubles crusade for the Indians. With Sai Praneeth likewise experiencing a comparative destiny in his draw and out of medal contention, it is just PV Sindhu, the 2016 Rio Olympics silver medallist who stays in the fight.