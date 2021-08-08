Tokyo Olympics - 'Eternally grateful': Neeraj Chopra fulfills 'Flying Sikh' Milkha Singh's dying wish

During the 1960 Rome Olympics, Milkha Singh came really close to win a medal for India in 400m, however, he came fourth and fell short for bronze.

In December 2020, 'the Flying Sikh' wished to watch India win a gold medal in athletics during a chat with Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju as part of the Fit India event.

“I want to say there is talent in athletics in India. In Rome 1960, people believed that if someone would win 400m then it would be Milkha Singh (but it did not happen),” he said. “It is my last wish that I want to see a youngster win a gold medal in athletics at the Olympics."

However, the legendary athlete passed away in June after a long battle with COVID-19.

Neeraj Chopra fulfilled Milkha Singh's wish to win a gold medal for India in Javelin Throw at the Tokyo Olympics.

Neeraj became only the second individual Olympic gold medalist for India after Abhinav Bindra won shooting gold in 2008. His performance at Tokyo Olympics will be written in golden words in history. With a mammoth 87.58 metres throw, he finished ahead of gold-medal favourite and 2017 world champion Johannes Vetter of Germany.

Milkha Singh's son Jeev Milkha Singh reacted to Chopra's win and said that the Milkha family is eternally grateful to him.

"Dad waited so many years for this to happen. His dream has finally come true with India's first athletic gold. I am crying as I tweet this. And I am sure dad is crying up above. Thank you for making this happen," Jeev posted.

"Not only did you win us a first-ever athletics gold medal in the #OlympicGames, you even dedicated it to my father. The Milkha family is eternally grateful for this honour," he added.