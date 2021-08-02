Tokyo Olympics: Dutee Chand fails to qualify for women's 200m semis

Indian sprinter Dutee Chand failed to qualify for the women's 200m semifinals at Tokyo Olympics after she finished last in her heat on Monday (August 2). Christine Mboma of Namibia topped with a timing of 22.11 seconds.

However, despite the disappointing run, registered a season's best timing of 23.85 seconds to finish seventh and last in Heat 4. Her personal best is 23 seconds and she ended at 38th overall out of 41 competitors.

Previously, failed to progress to the semi-finals of the women's 100m event as well, finishing seventh in her heat with a timing of 11.54s.

India at Tokyo Olympics:

Indian ace shuttler PV Sindhu bagged the third medal for India at the Tokyo Olympics as she overcame the fighting abilities of China's Bing jiao to join Mirabai Chanu (silver) and Lovlina Borgohain (bronze assured).

Both men's and women's hockey teams are also eyeing a medal as they have booked a berth in the semi-final of the hockey event.