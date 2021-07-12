Tokyo Olympics: Chinese athletes complain about lax virus precautions at hotel

China's athletes were the first ones to show up in Japan for the Tokyo Olympics and fear that poor prevention measures at their lodging will expand the danger of getting COVID-19.

The pandemic has projected a shadow over the games with coordinators restricting all fans from settings in Tokyo and three adjoining prefectures, in an immense blow for the event.

A couple of remote regions are permitted to have a limited number of local fans, while overseas fans were prohibited months prior. Coordinators have guaranteed that the event will be safe by all means.

Although, after they showed up in Enoshima, an island where the sailing event will occur, China's sailing team whined of lacking precautions at their hotel.

"The Chinese team lives on one floor, but mixing with tourists in the hotel is certainly a hidden danger. We are consulting with the Organizing Committee on this issue," said Zhang Xiaodong, head of the Chinese Sailing Association.

The International Olympic Committee has delivered a playbook offering security rules for events yet acquits itself of any obligation in the event that they get the virus. Covid concerns had prompted calls in Japan for the Olympics to be deferred or even dropped.

Coordinators have said competitors will be tested each day once they show up in Tokyo. Furthermore, however, it's anything but mandatory to be vaccinated, the IOC has said up to 80 per cent of competitors would have received the vials before the games start on July 23.