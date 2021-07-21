Tokyo Olympics: Can India breach the double-digit medal tally this year?

The road to Tokyo 2020 has positively not been smooth. However, in the wake of being rescheduled because of the worldwide pandemic and postponed by nearly 12 months, the world's greatest brandishing event is at long last set to transform into action.

The stage is set and the arrangements are finished. From July 23 to August 8, 2021, top competitors from more than 200 nations will seek greatness in the greatest multi-sport event.

The Indian crew as well, have fired up their preparations and would expect to get their best medal haul. Up until now, India has bagged the most number of medals in the 2012 London Olympics by winning two silver and four bronze medals.

Throughout the entire existence of the Olympic Games, India has won an aggregate of 28 medals which involves nine gold, seven silver, and 12 bronze medals. The hockey team has been the most successful by winning 11 medals, trailed by Wrestling with five medals.

ALSO READ: The invisible hand behind the Tokyo Olympics

With a look at the truth, India's populace is enormous and we have just 28 Olympic medals in our kitty up until now. To comprehend the 'why' better, we should return to the set of experiences. India started to take part in the Olympics in the year 1900. The Indian field hockey team was prevailing in the opposition, making great dread among the adversaries post the 1920s. After exceptional exhibitions particularly in Hockey, India's reality remaining in the Olympic games started to venture down.

India won a gold in Field Hockey in 1980 and the following time we won a medal was in 1996. You may feel that in the midst of these, what compromised with our sporting culture? There are various perspectives on this subject. Just the Government or the foundation, absence of offices isn't to be accused. Indians for quite a while believed sports to be a sporting movement. How might we deliver medalists when we urge kids just to excel in academics?

It is said that the year 1996 set apart the start of another time for India at the games. Going to the trendy, it is to be accepted that Abhinav Bindra's gold in 2008 changed the elements of sports in India. With not dismissing anybody, sports in India have encountered high points and low points and this is the ideal opportunity to move towards greatness. Individuals examine different games without simply adhering to one and this is an accomplishment in itself.

India delivers such countless commendable competitors consistently but then our medal tally never takes off high and sports infrastructure continues to hold the key.

India needs an appropriate framework for preparation and practice sessions of competitors that could make them more skillful and exceptional to manage a-list contenders. It would have been far superior if our competitors would gain admittance to a better foundation and will play the whole way across the nation to remain rehearsed.

With plans like Target Olympic Podium Scheme, Khelo India, Fit India, we are seeing the Government putting accentuation on allowing an equivalent opportunity to competitors to exhibit their ability. Our competitors have endeavored to get the due acknowledgment that they merit.

Every Olympics is challenging, Tokyo 2020 will be especially overwhelming and will test the personality of each competitor. It's difficult to get ready for an event of this extent when the world is going through such difficulties. Adjusting to the changing circumstances will be the key.

Nevertheless, these entanglements, going into the Olympics, the current unforeseen will be India's best chance at the Olympics than ever. While arriving at double-digits in the medal count isn't completely incomprehensible, this can be India's best chance at Tokyo 2020.

While 28 medals in the Olympics so far can't be named as spectacular, although, there has been a fast ascent in interest in Olympic games in India. Sports infrastructure has improved and with the developing spotlight on sports and fitness, there is no motivation behind why India can't improve.

Like clockwork, basically for a short period, the focus shifts to the Olympics and everyone applauds the Olympic medalists. Whether India penetrates the double-digit hindrance or not, we trust new whizzes rise up out of Tokyo who proceeds to direct and motivate the country.