Tokyo Olympics: Boxer Satish Kumar advances into the quarter-finals after beating Jamaica's Ricardo Brown

Day 6 of the Tokyo Olympics have begun well for Team India with Badminton ace PV Sindhu and Archer Atanu Das winning in their respective games and progressing into the next round, now Indian boxer Satish Kumar has entered the quarter-finals of the men's +91 kg super heavyweight category.

Kumar defeated Jamaica's Ricardo Brown to book his berth in the quarter-finals of the category.

Earlier, Satish Kumar Yadav scripted history after becoming the first Indian to have qualified for the Super Heavyweight Category (+91 kg) at the Tokyo Olympics.

Satish Kumar beat the Jamaican boxer 4-1 to progress into the next round. India have a golden chance to boost their tally at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 as Lovlina Borgohain (women's 69kg category), Pooja Rani (women's 75kg category) and Satish Kumar (men's +91kg category) are just one win away from securing a medal.

Earlier, PV Sindhu of India advanced to the quarter-finals of the women's singles event at the Tokyo Olympics on Thursday, defeating Mia Blichfeldt of Denmark 21-15, 21-13.

Sindhu outplayed Mia in just 41 minutes, using aggressive and deceptive shots to keep her opponent on the move throughout the match.

Indian Archer Atanu Das advanced into the 1/8 elimination of the men's individual after beating London 2012 Olympic gold medallist Korea's Oh Jinhyek by 6-5.