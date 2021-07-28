Tokyo Olympics- 'This was our worst match': Indian women's hockey coach furious after match against Great Britain

Sjoerd Marijne, the coach of Indian women's hockey, was furious while describing his side's loss against Great Britain on Wednesday and called it the "worst match" of the ongoing Olympics. Team India lost 4-1 against Great Britain slimming their chances of making it into the qualifiers.

Marijne lashed out at the Indian players for wasting several chances in the match and succumbing to a third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics 2020.

"This was our worst match. We always try to play for a six (out of 10) for each individual, and I don't think each individual today played for a six. Bad decisions, bad choices and I'm pretty disappointed by this," the Dutchman said after the match.

"The goal was too early, but the individual performances just weren't good enough. I can keep analysing what went wrong tactically, but it starts with every individual reaching their level and that didn't happen today."

The Women in Blue are having a forgettable campaign at the Tokyo Games as they lost 1-5 to world no.1 the Netherlands before slumping to a 0-2 defeat against Germany.

However, Marijne still felt that they had a chance to make it into the qualifiers of women's hockey.

"We still have chances. There are still six points to get and that can be enough for the quarters. That's what we're all about, that's our goal and that's what I said to the girls," the coach said.

"But they (players) really need to think how can this happen that our individual level went so down."