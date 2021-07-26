Tokyo Olympics: As tropical storm approaches, organisers forced to reschedule several events

A strong tropical storm is approaching Japan and is expected to make landfall on Tuesday, Japan's meteorological agency said.

Tropical Storm Nepartak, with a wind speed of 108 kilometres per hour, has forced the organisers of Tokyo Olympics 2020 to change rowing and archery events.

"In line with the current weather forecast, the schedule for the rowing and archery events due to take place on the 27th have already been changed," Tokyo 2020 said.

"At this time, there are no plans to change the schedule for any of the other events due to be held on Tuesday."

Nepartak is shifting its course from the Tokyo area to northeastern regions, including Fukushima.

Fukushima suffered a nuclear disaster in 2011 during a tsunami that left thousands of people dead. Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant went into meltdown when the massive quake and tsunami struck on March 11, 2011.

Around 18,500 people were left dead or missing, most of them victims of the devastating tsunami.

Tens of thousands were forced to flee their homes, with radiation making some areas uninhabitable for years.

The area's recovery is not complete even now.

According to the meteorological agency, Nepartak is referred to as a typhoon, whereas, the US Navy still calls it a tropical storm.