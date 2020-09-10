TKR vs SLZ, CPL 2020 Final Live Streaming: When and where to watch Trinbago vs Zouks match?

Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) are all set to lock horns with St Lucia Zouks (SLZ) in the final of Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2020 at the Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad on Thursday. While TKR has been unbeaten in the league so far and will going for the final kill in the summit clash, SLZ head into the final encounter with a comfortable win in the semi-final.

TKR are packed with some big names and will hope the likes of Kieron Pollard, Dwayne Bravo and Sunil Narine help the team cross the final hurdle. Zouks will be banking on their skipper Daren Sammy to pull off a magic and cast an upset to lift the coveted trophy.

CPL 2020 has been a mixed affair in terms of high-scoring matches with spinners dominating on slow and sluggish tracks. However, given the fire-power in both the line-ups, plenty of runs can be expected. The team which controls the run-flow better has an added advantage in the summit clash of Caribbean Premier League 2020.

Where will the CPL 2020 final match between Trinbago Knight Riders and St Lucia Zouks be held?

The CPL 2020 final match between Trinbago Knight Riders and St Lucia Zouks will be played at Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad.

What time does the CPL 2020 final match between Trinbago Knight Riders and St Lucia Zouks start?

The CPL 2020 final match between Trinbago Knight Riders and St Lucia Zouks will start at 7:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 07:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the CPL 2020 final match between Trinbago Knight Riders and St Lucia Zouks?

The CPL 2020 final match between Trinbago Knight Riders and St Lucia Zouks will broadcast on Star Sports Network.

Where to watch live streaming online of CPL 2020 final match between Trinbago Knight Riders and St Lucia Zouks?

The live streaming of CPL 2020 final match between Trinbago Knight Riders and St Lucia Zouks will be available on the FanCode app.

