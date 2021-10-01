Tim Paine says Ashes going ahead, with or without Joe Root, slams 'expert on everything' Kevin Pietersen

Amid England players expressing doubts over the upcoming Ashes series, the Australian Test captain Tim Paine said the tour will go ahead regardless of talks over strict COVID-19 quarantine restrictions. Australia has caps on international arrivals and there is a mandatory 14-day hotel quarantine even for the fully vaccinated.

England skipper Joe Root, vice-captain Jos Buttler, pacer Stuart Broad are among players, who have expressed their concerns and sought assurances for their family members to be allowed to join them for the series, which is scheduled to start in Brisbane on December 8.

ALSO READ | India's Punam Raut walks off despite being given not-out in Pink-ball Test against Australia - WATCH

"The Ashes are going ahead. The first test is on Dec. 8 -- whether Joe is here or not," Paine told radio station, SEN Hobart.

"It'll be worked out above us and then they’ll have a choice whether to get on that plane or not.

"No one is forcing any England player to come. That's the beauty of the world we live in -- you have a choice. If you don’t want to come, don't come."

Recently, former England batsman Kevin Pietersen said England players should not travel if placed under any restrictions. "There is NO WAY I would go to The Ashes this winter. ZERO chance!" he tweeted.

"Unless, the ridiculous quarantine rules were squashed and my family could travel with zero restrictions."

ALSO READ | Pakistan's inability to play bilateral cricket against India has cost them millions of dollars: Former England captain

Responding to the same, Paine said, "If you want to know anything on any topic in the world, you just ask Kevin Pietersen. He is an expert on everything."

"We have not heard one England player come out and say they will not be coming. I think it‘s been beat up and people like Kevin like to get themselves a little bit of exposure in the media," he added.

Pietersen again tweeted, saying, "To be fair to @tdpaine36, it is up to the players to make the decisions on The Ashes tour, not ex has-beens! Hopefully there’ll be a positive outcome over the weekend. The Ashes is the greatest rivalry & battle in Test match cricket - and we need Test Match cricket to survive!"

To be fair to @tdpaine36, it is up to the players to make the decisions on The Ashes tour, not ex has-beens!

Hopefully there’ll be a positive outcome over the weekend. The Ashes is the greatest rivalry & battle in Test match cricket - and we need Test Match cricket to survive! 🙏🏽 — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) October 1, 2021 ×

Recently, Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison had warned that England's cricketers and their families will be given "no special deals" over quarantine.

His remarks came after meeting with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in Washington DC, following their trips to the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

Although, the England and Wales Cricket Board are "very confident" the Ashes series will go ahead as planned amid Australia's tight border controls.