Tiger Woods reveals to WION his thoughts after accident: ‘It was on the table that I may lose my leg’

Golf legend Tiger Woods has revealed to WION how the thought crossed his mind that he might lose his leg soon after his horrific car accident earlier this year.

He was answering a question from WION's Sports Editor Digvijay Singh Deo during an interaction at this week's Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas.

“It was on the table that I may lose my leg so when I woke up I tested it and I had full weight in both legs. That was a positive,” he said when asked if he ever thought he might not be able to play again or even walk again. “I waited for the day I could get out of hospital.”

“There were tough days but I am here, I am alive, I did not lose a limb and they were huge positives,” he said.

He also said that the thought of losing to his young son Charlie is a huge motivation.

“It is up to me to see how far I can get back with strength, mobility and connection to ensure my son never beats me at a game of Golf. The day is coming soon but while I am looking forward to that day I am also not looking forward to that day. I am trying to postpone it as long as possible.”

Tiger Woods sustained life-threatening injuries in February and had to undergo emergency surgery on his lower right leg, foot and ankle.

In the horrific car accident, the 15-time major winner was driving in an LA suburb and veered off the road and his vehicle flipped multiple times.

The single-vehicle roll-over collision sent shock waves in the sporting world. It was so bad that police at the scene said that the golfer was "lucky to be alive".

After spending almost one month in the hospital, Woods returned to his home in Florida where he continued with his rehabilitation.