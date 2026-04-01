Tiger Woods challenges DUI charges in Florida Crash; steps away from golf to prioritize ‘lasting recovery’

Ace American golfer Tiger Woods has demanded a trial by jury after being arrested on Driving Under Influence (DUI) charges following a rollover crash near his Florida home in Jupiter Island on Friday (Mar 27). Woods pleaded not guilty on DUI charges but refused to submit to a urine test for drugs which has also been added to charges in addition to property damage. The golfer, meanwhile, has announced on social media that he'll be stepping away from the game in order to recover and be healthy, meaning he won't be playing in next week's Augusta Masters. Woods has been scheduled for an arraignment on April 23 but he won't have to appear in person with the case set to go for docket sounding on May 5 in Martin County court.

Why was Tiger Woods arrested?

Woods was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor DUI charges with property damage and refusal to submit to a lawful urine test for drug on Friday (Mar 27) after his car clipped a truck and rolled over to its side. According to a affidavit obtained by the Guardian, Woods said that he was not drunk and did not notice vehicle in front of him slowing down which caused the accident.

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According to the affidavit, as per the deputies on the scene, Woods was not able to follow instructions, failed to maintain balance as well as struggled with coordination tasks. One officer noted that the golfer's eyes were "bloodshot and glassy" and his speech as well as movements were "lethargic and slow."

Woods told the officers on the scene that he had taken a few medications for blood pressure and cholesterol including Vicodin. He later submitted to a breath test and no alcohol was found in his body. In a search after his arrest, two hydrocodone pills - a prescription opioid, were found in his pocket.

What caused Tiger Woods' 2026 car crash?

Woods told the officers he failed to notice the truck in front of him slowing down as he was checking his phone and changing the radio station which caused the crash. After his Land Rover rolled onto the side, Woods climbed out of the car through front passenger seat side. The accident caused no injuries to the driver of the truck but a damage worth $5,000 was done.

Is Tiger Woods in jail?

Woods, after the accident, was taken to hospital for medical clearance before being shifted to Martin County jail and was held for mandatory eight hours before posting a $1,150 bail. He was offered a medical treatment at the hospital but declined.

Woods has been scheduled for an arraignment on April 23 in the case but he won't have to appear in person with the case set to go for docket sounding on May 5 in Martin County court.

Will Tiger Woods play in 2026 Masters?

In a social media post on X, Woods announced that he's "stepping away for a period of time to seek treatment and focus on my health. This is necessary in order for me to prioritize my well-being and work toward lasting recovery."

This means that the golfer won't be playing in the Augusta Masters which starts April 9.

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