Augusta Masters | Defending champ Rory McIlroy includes 'deer' in Champions Dinner menu

The first golf major of the year, Augusta Masters, is less than a month away and defending champion Rory McIlroy is all set to host previous champions for a dinner. The major begins on April 9, but before that comes Champions' Dinner and McIlroy is decided to put deer in the menu. The decision from the Northen Irish golfer comes as a tribute to his 'eating choices' before last year's tournament. The menu also includes his favorite tuna recepie, a dish made by his mother Rosie, and the wine he drank after winning last year.

Why McIlroy is serving deer in August Masters Champions' Dinnner?

"In the buildup to the ­Masters last year, I was eating a lot of elk (North American animal)," McIlroy said as reported by the Guardian.

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"I got this big shipment of elk and I was eating a lot of that. I didn’t want elk to be the main course because I didn’t know if ­everyone would like that. So I incorporated that into the ­appetisers," added the defending champion.

What else is in Augusta Masters Champions' Dinner menu?

Apart from the elk appetisers, there are lot of other things in the Champions' Dinner menu including Bordeaux 1989 and 1990 wines from Augusta's stock along with two more options.

"That is the wine I drank the night I won the Masters, so brings back some great memories,” McIlroy said about wine choices.

"I wanted to be really intentional with the wines. It’s something I’m really into and passionate about and started to collect wine over the past decade. To work with the sommeliers at the club and be able to choose these wines was a lot of fun."

Below is the full menu of Augusta Masters Champions' Dinner

Appetisers:

Peach & Ricotta Flatbread (Balsamic, Hot Honey, Basil)

Bacon-Wrapped Dates (Goat Cheese, Almonds) - Courtsey Rosie McIlroy

Rock Shrimp Tempura (Creamy Spicy Sauce)

Grilled Elk Sliders (Caramelized Onion Jam, Roasted Garlic Aioli)

First Course

Yellowfin Tuna Carpaccio (Foie Gras, Toasted Baguette, Chives)

Main Course (Choice of)

Wagyu Filet Mignon or Seared Salmon (Traditional Irish Champ, Sautéed Brussels Sprouts Glazed Carrots with Brown Butter, Crispy Vidalia Onion Rings)

Dessert

Sticky Toffee Pudding (Vanilla Ice Cream & Warm Toffee Sauce)

Drinks

2015 Salon "S", Brut, Le Mesnil-sur-Oger, Champagne

2022 Domaine Leflaive, Batard-Montrachet, Puligny-Montrachet, Burgundy

1990 Chateau Lafite Rothschild, Pauillac, Bordeaux

1989 Chateau d'Yquem, Sauternes, Bordeaux

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