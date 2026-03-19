Messi reaches 900-goal mark but Inter Miami out of CONCACAF Champions Cup - WATCH

Argentine footballer Lionel Messi has reached another milestone in his illustrious career - 900 goals. Messi reached the unbelievable mark on Wednesday (Mar 18) against Nashville FC while playing for Major League Soccer (MLS) club Inter Miami in CONCACAF Champions Cup last-16 second leg fixture. Messi is now only the second player in football history to reach 900-goal mark behind his Portuguese contemporary Cristiano Ronaldo who has 959 goals to his name. Despite Messi's historic goal, Inter Miami were crashed out of the tournament as Nashville advanced to the QFs on away goal basis after the two legs ended at 1-1 aggregate scoreline.

How Messi scored 900th career goal?

Messi's moment came in 7th minute of the game when he put a cross into Nashville's goalpost with utmost ease and gave his team a fighting chance to move into the QFs. Have a look at the goal here:

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Messi's career in numbers

The Argentine superstar is regarded as one of the best ever to play the sport and righfully so, having won Ballon d'Or a record eight times. In club career, he was associated with La Liga club Barcelona for most of his career before before to Paris Saint-Germain for a short time and finally arriving at Inter Miami. Below's a quick FAQ about Messi's career numbers:

Against which team Messi has scored more goals?

Messi has scored most goals - 25 - against La Liga side Sevilla, followed by Athletic Club (24), Atletico Madrid (23), Valencia (18), Real Madrid (17), and Levante (16) as recorded by OPTA.

For which team Messi has scored most goals?

Messi has scored 672 goals for Barcelona, 32 for PSG, 81 for Inter Miami, and 115 for his national side Argentina.

Who else has scored 900 or more goals in career?

Apart from Messi, Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 959 goals - the most in the sport. Ronaldo reached the 900-goal milestone when he scored for Portugal against Croatia in September 2024.

How has Messi scored most of his goals?