Tiger Woods accused of sexual harassment, ex-girlfriend Erica Herman files case in Florida court

15-time major champion Tiger Woods has been accused of sexual harassment by ex-girlfriend Erica Herman. According to a court filing by Herman's attorney in Florida on Friday, Woods is accused of pursuing a sexual relationship while she worked for him and then forcing her to sign a non-disclosure agreement or she'd be fired from her job.

"Tiger Woods, the internationally renowned athlete and one of the most powerful figures in global sports, decided to pursue a sexual relationship with his employee, then -- according to him -- forced her to sign an NDA about it or else be fired from her job," the Friday court document said.

"And, when he became disgruntled with their sexual relationship, he tricked her into leaving her home, locked her out, took her cash, pets, and personal possessions, and tried to strong-arm her into signing a different NDA,” the court filing read.

It is reported that Herman worked at Woods’ South Florida restaurant, The Woods Jupiter when she was harassed.

"A boss imposing different work conditions on his employee because of their sexual relationship is sexual harassment," Herman's attorney Benjamin Hobas states in the filing.

According to the document filed in the Florida court, Herman was allegedly driven to the airport and then was asked to speak to Woods' attorney last year. Herman has alleged that she was also forcefully driven for a week’s gateway to Bahamas under a scheme.

"Then, Mr. Woods's California lawyer, out of the blue, told her that she was not going anywhere, would never see Mr. Woods again, had been locked out of the house, and could not return," the document said.

"She would not even be able to see the children or her pets again,” the document added.

Recently Woods, in a shocking move, parted ways with his long-time caddie Joe LaCava. The two were together for 12 years which saw Woods lift 12 trophies. The decision comes after Tiger, who had announced that he has had another surgery on his right leg, left the Masters without competing for all 72-holes due to wild weather, sending a shock to every golf fan on the planet.

