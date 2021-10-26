Throwback: When Mohammed Shami confronted Pak fan following his remark post 2017 CT final - Watch

India and Pakistan met each other for the first time, across formats, after a gap of two years when they locked horns in match 4 of the Super 12 round in the T20 World Cup 2021 edition, being held in the UAE. Ahead of Sunday evening's clash (October 24), at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, India had a staggering 12-0 over their arch-rivals Pakistan in World Cup history (including both ODIs and T20Is).

However, India's unbeaten streak finally came to an end as Virat Kohli & Co. were hammered by Babar Azam-led Men in Green by ten wickets, with 13 balls to spare. Nothing clicked for India as their top-order struggled versus Shaheen Afridi (3 for 31) whereas none apart from Kohli (57) managed to get going. India posted a modest 151-7, however, Pakistan openers (Babar 68* and Mohammad Rizwan's 79*) completed the run-chase with ease.

While Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant got starts, Ravindra Jadeja couldn't create much impact with the bat. In the bowling department, the likes of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami and Varun Chakravarthy struggled to control the run-flow and returned wicketless. Post the match, Shami has been subject to severe abuse on social media platforms by some Indian fans.

Many former and active Indian cricketers have supported Shami and have come to his defence. Even during India's 2017 Champions Trophy final loss to Pakistan, by 180 runs, Shami and other Indian players were targetted by a Pakistani fan. In response to the Pak spectator's harsh comments, the Indian pacer decided to give it back to him and reacted in the following manner:

Post Pakistan's recent win over India, one of their star-performers in Rizwan came in support of Shami. He recently took to his official Twitter handle to share a heartwarming post for Shami. He wrote, "The kind of pressure, struggles & sacrifices a player has to go through for his country & his people is immeasurable. @MdShami11 is a star & indeed of the best bowlers in the world. Please respect your stars. This game should bring people together & not divide 'em #Shami #PAKvIND."

Shami-starrer India will now lock horns with New Zealand in their next T20 WC fixture, on October 31 (Sunday) at Dubai.