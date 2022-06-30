THROWBACK: UNMISSABLE! Steffi Graf's epic reply to a fan's marriage proposal at Wimbledon - WATCH

Wimbledon 2022 is underway and is producing a lot of action each day. The likes of Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Iga Swiatek, etc., have lit up the atmosphere, and a lot many close battles are on the cards as the tournament progresses ahead.

For the unversed, this is the 135th edition of the premier tournament in London, England. Over the years, Wimbledon has been immensely popular and has given tennis fans plenty to cheer for. During the 1996 edition, an unforgettable incident took place when former world number one Steffi Graf was proposed for marriage by a spectator during her semi-final clash of the Wimbledon Championships against Kimiko Date.

"Steffi, will you marry me?," the fan asked the tennis icon on-court. As the crowd was laughing, Steffi took a short pause and then left everyone in splits with her response. "How much money do you have?" Graf replied. Thus, the spectators were left in splits after the German former professional tennis player's classy response.

Here's the video:

Speaking about Steffi, she had a stellar career at the highest level. The German held the No. 1 spot for a record 377 weeks and ended with a staggering 22 Grand Slam titles (4 Australian Open, 6 French Open, 7 Wimbledon and 5 US Open trophies); third most of all-time. She even won the 1996 Wimbledon edition where she was hilariously proposed for marriage.

At present, Wimbledon 2022 is underway -- which commenced on June 27 -- and will conclude on July 10.