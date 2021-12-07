THROWBACK: 'Any tips sir' - When MS Dhoni's cheeky reply to his critic won the internet

WION Web Team
New Delhi, India Published: Dec 07, 2021, 05:04 PM(IST)

MS Dhoni. Photograph:( ANI )

Follow Us

Story highlights

Back in 2012, MS Dhoni had silenced his critic in a cheeky manner on social media platform Twitter. Here's what he wrote:

MS Dhoni remains a big name in international cricket. The wicketkeeper-batsman made his international debut in late 2004 and soon became a household name for his hairstyle, power-hitting and leading India to the inaugural T20 World Cup title in 2007. 

From thereon, there was no stopping Dhoni. The former Indian cricketer led the national side to all three major ICC titles, amassed over 17,000 runs across formats, accounted for 634 catches, 195 stumping and still remains India's second-highest six-hitter overall. While the 40-year-old was always in the middle of the action in the 22-yard cricket strip, and remains the same while representing Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in IPL, he has always shied away from social media platforms.

ALSO READ | Harbhajan Singh likely to announce retirement, set to join support staff of high-profile IPL team - Report

However, Dhoni was fairly more active on social media platform Twitter in 2012. Back then, Dhoni had posted something on the micro-blogging site when a user asked him to focus on the game. To this, the keeper-batsman gave a cheeky response and won the internet. Here's what he wrote:

 

×

ALSO READ | 2011 World Cup heroes reunite: MS Dhoni and Yuvraj Singh's meet-up makes cricket fans nostalgic - WATCH

At present, Dhoni is hardly active on Twitter. He, at times, shares some posts on Instagram but is mostly inactive.

The 40-year-old was recently retained by CSK ahead of the mega auction for IPL 2022. Leading the franchise to their fourth title in IPL 2021, Dhoni will now gear up to replicate the same feat in next year's edition, which will also feature two new teams in Lucknow and Ahmedabad.

Dhoni, an IPL legend, is the eighth-highest run-getter in the tournament history (4,746) and has most dismissals by a keeper (161).

  • LIVE
  • RESULTS
Dec 07, 2021 | 2nd Test - Day Stumps
Pakistan in Bangladesh, 2 Test Series, 2021
BAN
76/7
(26.0 ov)
 VS
PAK
300/4 dec
(98.3 ov)
Full Scorecard →
Dec 03, 2021 | 2nd Test
New Zealand in India, 2 Test Series, 2021
IND
(109.5 ov) 325
(70.0 ov) 276/7 dec
VS
NZ
62 (28.1 ov)
167 (56.3 ov)
India beat New Zealand by 372 runs
Full Scorecard →
Nov 29, 2021 | 2nd Test
West Indies in Sri Lanka, 2 Test Series, 2021
SL
(61.3 ov) 204
(121.4 ov) 345/9 dec
VS
WI
253 (104.2 ov)
132 (56.1 ov)
Sri Lanka beat West Indies by 164 runs
Full Scorecard →
Read in App