'Thought 193 could have been chased': Rohit Sharma reacts as MI lose 2nd game in a row in IPL 2022

Mumbai Indians (MI) suffered their second straight defeat in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 as they lost against Rajasthan Royals (RR) by 23 runs at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday (April 2nd). Chasing a target of 194 runs, Rohit Sharma & Co. were restricted on 170 by RR bowlers as fifties from Ishan Kishan and Tilak Varma went in vain.

After losing their opening game against Delhi Capitals by 4 wickets, Mumbai Indians headed into the RR clash with an aim to bounce back to winning ways. Rohit won the toss and invited Rajasthan to bat first. RR got off to a poor start but rode on Jos Buttler's stunning century and crucial knocks of 30 and 35 runs from Samson and Shimron Hetmyer respectively to post 193 runs on the board.

While Jasprit Bumrah roared back to form with a three-wicket haul, it was yet another disappointing performance from the MI bowlers, who were taken to the cleaners by the RR batters. Tymal Mills also produced an improved show and picked up three wickets while conceding 35 runs off his four overs.

Mumbai Indians lost skipper Rohit (10) and Anmolpreet Singh (5) cheaply early in their run-chase before Ishan and Varma steadied the ship with fifties apiece. The duo added 81 runs for the third wicket but the MI inning faltered after their departure as the five-time champions fell short in the run chase.

"I thought they batted pretty well to get to 193. Buttler played an exceptional innings. We tried everything to get him out but he played really well. I thought 193 on that pitch could have been chased, especially when we needed 70 off 7 overs. But these things can happen as it is early days in the tournament, we can learn from that and come out better," said Rohit at the post-match presentation.

"Bumrah bowling well, Mills too, Tilak's batting was exceptional and so was Ishan's. I think one of those two should have batted through," he added.

Mumbai Indians are currently missing the services of their star batter Suryakumar Yadav, who has joined the team's bio-bubble but is yet to be deemed full fit to feature in the tournament. While Rohit admitted he would walk straight into the XI when fit, the MI skipper said the franchise is not looking to take any risk with his injury.

"He (Suryakumar Yadav) is a key player for us. Once he is fit he will come straight back. These finger injuries can be tricky and we want to give him time," said Rohit.