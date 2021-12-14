This substantiates speculation about rift: Azhar reacts as Rohit set to miss SA Tests, Kohli to skip ODIs

Team India have gone through rapid changes in the recent months. Post the T20 World Cup in the UAE, Ravi Shastri's tenure as the head coach came to an end and he got replaced by Rahul Dravid. While Virat Kohli also stepped aside as the T20I captain, Rohit Sharma took over from him and recently was also named as the ODI captain, leading to Kohli's removal.

All this has happened before India's all-important all-format tour of South Africa, which will have the three Tests and equal number of ODIs initially before the T20I leg. Ahead of India's departure to the African nation, the national side has been dealt with a huge blow as Rohit injured himself in training in Mumbai and is sure to miss the Test series. Now, reports have come in that Kohli won't be part of the three ODIs in order to spend time with his family. Hence, such developments have raised quite a few eyebrows among the Indian cricket fans as they sniff rift between the two superstar cricketers following the ODI captaincy switch.

Hence, former Indian captain Mohammad Azharuddin has now also reacted to the whole development. Taking to Twitter, Azharuddin wrote: “Virat Kohli has informed that he's not available for the ODI series & Rohit Sharma is unavailable for the upcoming tests. There is no harm in taking a break but the timing has to be better. This just substantiates speculation about the rift. Neither will be giving up the other form of cricket.”

As the rif speculations are once again on the rise, a BCCI official has cleared the air regarding Kohli's absence form the ODIs. "Virat Kohli has informed us that he'll not be available for the ODI series. He wants to spend time with his family - don't read into social media rumours too much, there is nothing between Virat and Rohit", a BCCI official had told News9.

At present, the Dravid-led Indian team are set to leave for South Africa in a few days. The tour will commence on December 26 in Centurion with the three-match Test series opener.