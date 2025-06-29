/THIS player tops the list with impressive net worth, its not Messi, Tyson Fury

The rankings show that athlete earnings today are shaped not only by their performance in sports but also by their growing income from endorsements, streaming deals and owning brands.
According to Forbes, Cristiano Ronaldo has once again been named as the world’s highest-paid athlete, topping the list for the third year in a row. NBA star Stephen Curry has climbed to second place. According to the business magazine, Ronaldo’s total earnings have risen by $15 million, bringing his income to an estimated $275 million (around £206 million). He has now topped the list five times in his career. Only retired boxing champion Floyd Mayweather has earned more in a single year, earning $300 million in 2015 and $275 million in 2018.
Ronaldo, 40, joined Saudi club Al Nassr in late 2022. Along with his salary, he earns a lot through sponsorships and endorsements, thanks to his massive social media following of over 939 million people.
On the other hand, Golden State Warriors’ Stephen Curry is now second on the list, earning $156 million (about £117 million). Curry also made history in March by becoming the first NBA player to score 4,000 three-pointers.
British boxer Tyson Fury takes third place with $146 million (roughly £110 million), even though he lost his world heavyweight title to Oleksandr Usyk in December. Fury’s earnings were boosted by a Netflix reality show and a deal with Malta’s tourism board.
Meanwhile, Lionel Messi has dropped from third to fifth place, falling further behind his longtime rival Ronaldo.
Top 10 highest-paid athletes in 2025
1. Cristiano Ronaldo (Football) – $275m (£206.6m)
2. Stephen Curry (Basketball) – $156m (£117.2m)
3. Tyson Fury (Boxing) – $146m (£109.7m)
4. Dak Prescott (American Football) – $137m (£103m)
5. Lionel Messi (Football) – $135m (£101.4m)
6. LeBron James (Basketball) – $133.8m (£105.5m)
7. Juan Soto (Baseball) – $114m (£85.7m)
8. Karim Benzema (Football) – $104m (£78.2m)
9. Shohei Ohtani (Baseball) – $102.5m (£77m)
10. Kevin Durant (Basketball) – $101.4m (£76.2m)