'This isn’t your backyard': Virat Kohli and James Anderson engage in verbal spat - WATCH

Indian captain Virat Kohli and James Anderson had an angry exchange on Day 4 of the second Test between India and England at the Lord's.

ALSO READ: Former Pakistan skipper feels this Indian youngster can replace 'struggling' Cheteshwar Pujara

This happened during the first session when India lost their openers quickly. In the 17th over, Kohli engaged in a war of words with England pacer Jimmy Anderson. The Indian captain pointed out that the pacer was seemingly running on the danger zone of the pitch, which did not please Anderson and said something to Virat Kohli.

“You swearing at me again are you? This isn’t your fu**ing backyard,” Kohli hit back at the pacer's comments. Anderson still continued after the fifth ball to which Kohli replied: "Chirp chirp chirp. This is what old age makes you."

WATCH:

Team India did not have an ideal start on Day 4 after they lost both their openers cheaply. Kohli and Pujara tried stabilising the innings, but the Indian skipper fell to Sam Curran. Pujara and vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane brought India back in the game after putting up a 100-run stand.

But after Pujara's dismissal, India soon lost the wickets of Ajinkya Rahane and Ravindra Jadeja. At the end of Day 4, India were on 181/6 with Pant and Ishant on strike and have a lead of 154 runs.