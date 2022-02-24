They're taking Team India in a fabulous direction: Dinesh Karthik lauds Rahul Dravid-Rohit Sharma

Ahead of India's upcoming three-match T20I series versus Sri Lanka, at home, veteran keeper-batter Dinesh Karthik has lavished huge praise on the new pair of Rahul Dravid-Rohit Sharma as he feels they are taking Indian cricket in a fabulous direction.

After India's exit in the 2021 T20 World Cup, a lot has changed in Indian cricket. Initially, Rohit Sharma was named the T20I captain (with Virat Kohli stepping down from the post) and Rahul Dravid succeeded Ravi Shastri to become the head coach. Rohit then replaced Kohli as the ODI captain, after the latter's sacking, and has now taken over as the full-time captain after being appointed as the Test skipper as well.

Under Rohit-Dravid, India have not yet conceded a single game (winning six T20Is and three ODIs) as Karthik feels the duo have 'plugged small holes' that were previously present in the Indian team.

"What I enjoyed most was Rohit's captaincy," Karthik said in an interaction with the ICC. "I thought he led the team beautifully. Tactically very, very sound, and I thoroughly enjoyed the way the team played in the last couple of series against West Indies."

Karthik also stated that the duo of Rohit and head coach Rahul Dravid have “plugged small holes” that were previously there in the Indian team.

"The new captain and there's a new coach, I think they are taking the team in a fabulous direction. They've plugged small holes, which were probably there previously, and that has been the beautiful part about it. And along the way, in the journey, they've managed to become No.1,” said Karthik.

After their home dominance versus West Indies in the white-ball series, Rohit-Dravid's Team India is now gearing up to face Sri Lanka in three T20Is and two Tests. The T20Is get underway on Thursday evening (February 24) in Lucknow before the action moves to Dharamshala.

The two Tests will commence on March 4, to be played in Mohali and Bengaluru, respectively.