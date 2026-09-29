Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are currently the biggest players in Indian cricket despite playing in only one format. After retiring from T20Is in 2024 and Tests in 2025, Rohit and Kohli only play for India in the 50-over ODI format. Both players have led India in the past and are currently part of the ongoing three-match ODI series against the West Indies. In the first match of the series, played on Sunday (Sep 27), Kohli smashed a record-breaking 139 not out off 88 balls, while Rohit scored 32 in an opening wicket partnership of 74 runs with skipper Shubman Gill. India won the match by eight wickets to take a 1-0 lead in the series.

Rohit, Kohli speak on Ro-Ko tagline

The duo is often referred to as "Ro-Ko" (Rohit-Kohli), and both players recently reacted to it in a conversation with JioStar.

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"I think we were together. This started, I think, when we were playing in Australia, or right after Australia when we came to India. That’s when this started, and whenever this plays on TV, we look at each other and laugh. Which is good, it’s fun," said Rohit about the name given to him and Kohli.

"Ro-Ko has a nice ring to it. It sounds nice, it sounds good, and people are having a lot of fun with it. Now that we only play one format, even from the broadcaster’s perspective, I’m sure it’s a very nice tagline to use – 'Oh, Ro-Ko aa gaye! They are back'," added Kohli.

What next for Rohit and Kohli