/Asian Games 2026: Sri Lanka to face India and Bangladesh up against Pakistan in semis

The Asian Games 2026 men's cricket event continues to be marred by consistent rain, with the remaining two quarter-finals also getting washed out without a ball being bowled. On Tuesday (Sep 29), Sri Lanka were set to face Nepal in the first quarter-final of the day at Nisshin, and Bangladesh were up against Malaysia. Both matches, however, were abandoned due to persistent rain, which started well before the toss. Both Sri Lanka and Bangladesh advanced to the semis by virtue of their higher seedings in the ICC T20I rankings. Bangladesh and Sri Lanka were also among the four seeded teams, along with India and Pakistan, that were given direct entry into the quarter-finals.

Asian Games 2026 men's cricket semis

Bangladesh will now face Pakistan in the first semi-final on Thursday (Oct 1), while India will face Sri Lanka in the second semi-final on the same day. In the event of rain again playing spoilsport during the semis, the higher-seeded team in the ICC T20I rankings will advance to the final.

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Between Pakistan and Bangladesh, a washout of the match or a no-result will propel Pakistan into the final of the event. In the second semi-final, India will move on to the final over Sri Lanka by virtue of their higher ICC T20I ranking in case the match gets abandoned due to rain or any other reason.

Can India and Pakistan face off in the Asian Games 2026 final?

India, the defending gold medallist, can face arch-rivals Pakistan in the final of the Asian Games men's cricket event in the scenarios below: