Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Sports
  • /Asian Games 2026: Sri Lanka to face India and Bangladesh up against Pakistan in semis

Asian Games 2026: Sri Lanka to face India and Bangladesh up against Pakistan in semis

Prashant Talreja
Edited By Prashant Talreja
Published: Sep 29, 2026, 09:45 IST | Updated: Sep 29, 2026, 09:45 IST
Asian Games 2026: Sri Lanka to face India and Bangladesh up against Pakistan in semis

Sri Lanka to face India and Bangladesh up against Pakistan in semis after all QFs get washout Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

Rain washed out the Asian Games 2026 men's cricket quarter-finals. Sri Lanka and Bangladesh advanced via higher rankings. India face Sri Lanka and Pakistan play Bangladesh in the semis on Oct 1.

The Asian Games 2026 men's cricket event continues to be marred by consistent rain, with the remaining two quarter-finals also getting washed out without a ball being bowled. On Tuesday (Sep 29), Sri Lanka were set to face Nepal in the first quarter-final of the day at Nisshin, and Bangladesh were up against Malaysia. Both matches, however, were abandoned due to persistent rain, which started well before the toss. Both Sri Lanka and Bangladesh advanced to the semis by virtue of their higher seedings in the ICC T20I rankings. Bangladesh and Sri Lanka were also among the four seeded teams, along with India and Pakistan, that were given direct entry into the quarter-finals.

Asian Games 2026 men's cricket semis

Bangladesh will now face Pakistan in the first semi-final on Thursday (Oct 1), while India will face Sri Lanka in the second semi-final on the same day. In the event of rain again playing spoilsport during the semis, the higher-seeded team in the ICC T20I rankings will advance to the final.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Between Pakistan and Bangladesh, a washout of the match or a no-result will propel Pakistan into the final of the event. In the second semi-final, India will move on to the final over Sri Lanka by virtue of their higher ICC T20I ranking in case the match gets abandoned due to rain or any other reason.

Can India and Pakistan face off in the Asian Games 2026 final?

Trending Stories

India, the defending gold medallist, can face arch-rivals Pakistan in the final of the Asian Games men's cricket event in the scenarios below:

A: India beat Sri Lanka and Pakistan beat Bangladesh
B: India move to the final over Sri Lanka in case of a washout and Pakistan beat Bangladesh
C: India beat Sri Lanka and Pakistan move to the final over Bangladesh in case of a no-result/washout
D: India and Pakistan move to the final in case of both semis getting abandoned.

About the Author

Prashant Talreja

Prashant Talreja

Share on twitter

Prashant Talreja

Prashant Talreja is an Assistant Editor at WION, specializing in sports: cricket, tennis, golf, football, etc. With over 12 years of experience in sports journalism, Talreja has pr...Read More

Trending Topics